Safeguarding our democracy

It’s been a month since President Moon Jae-in was elected and a new administration was established. President Moon, other candidates and all Koreans are proud of the mature citizenship and law-abiding culture demonstrated throughout the impeachment of Park Geun-hye and special presidential election.Yet, it’s not easy to remain composed after the storm of impeachment. Koreans are waiting for a new government organization to be established in accordance to the Constitutional standards, circumstances and public sentiment. As the new administration set out in the emergency situation with extremely limited time, it should be determined to meet the expectations and demands of various interest groups and deal with the complaints and concerns that may follow. At the same time, it needs to reaffirm that the historic mission and requirement for success for the new administration is aligned with the fundamental tasks the country faces.The new administration faces a plethora of tasks that it had promised to address during the campaign, including creating jobs. It is not easy to set priorities and speed. Yet, the public has shown in the general election in April, 2016 and the impeachment and presidential election that people are increasingly calling for political reform as the beginning and a prerequisite for all other reforms.In fact, this is the most crucial and challenging task, as past administrations that irresponsibly postponed this essential task ended up collapsing. President Moon promised that he would pursue a constitutional revision — the core of this challenge — and put the issue in the local election in June, 2018. As one year is hardly a long time, President Moon is demanded of solid political leadership.The constitutional revision should include various changes in power structure, decentralization of the government and basic rights of citizens. The National Assembly special committee on constitutional revision and other groups have been proposing and discussing reform plans. However, the key to a successful constitutional revision is tolerance and compromise of diversity in politics and social values in addition to presidential leadership.The president and the ruling party need to pursue the institutionalization of our political culture in a way that acknowledges governance by majority and the rights of minorities. The dilemma of democratic politics is that it is easy to condemn, but hard to convince those with different opinions. But sincerity to resolve the differences will make political reform towards cooperation and integration successful.If political reform through revision of the Constitution, the Election Act and the Political Party act is the biggest challenge the Moon administration is faced with for democratic politics, another issue that is just as important — or even more pressing — is defending Korea’s liberty and peace amid the war clouds gathering over the Korean Peninsula. In addition to the geopolitical threats of being surrounded by powers like China, Russia and Japan, Korea has suffered severe damages from the imperialism and totalitarianism in the 20th century. So we have set the national policy based on democracy respecting freedom and human rights and internationalism of maintaining peace and preventing wars since the independence movement. Two weeks before the 67th anniversary of the Korean War, the nation is being tested on how difficult and costly it is to protect our freedom and peace and how crucial it is for all Koreans to show determination.In contrast to South Korea’s internationalism and pacifism, North Korea is extremely unpredictable and champions militarism and nuclear programs. On top of the confrontation against the North, China is having difficulties controlling North Korea’s ambition to become the second nuclear power in the Pacific Asia region, while the United States is leading sanctions against the North. The relationship between the two powers add subtle uncertainty in the latest international politics.Our diplomatic strategy and choice is more important than ever. Some may agree with — and envy — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s confidence to say Europe can no longer completely rely on the United States due to President Donald Trump’s America First policy. However, we must remember that Germany is the most powerful European nation that attained reunification 27 years ago. If politics is an art of possibilities, we need to once again emphasize the importance of the Korea-U.S. alliance that successfully protected Korea’s security and liberty for over 70 years.In the end, the entity that protects our liberty and country is the people of the Republic of Korea, and we are confident that President Moon is determined to make a certain sacrifice. All people of South Korea will be with the president. Our support will be the very foundation of convincing North Korea, the United States, China and the international community of our existence, determination and vision for peace. We will march forward to defend free community and democratic country.By Lee Hong-koo, a former prime minister and advisor for the JoongAng Ilbo.오늘로 문재인 대통령 당선과 새 정부 출범 한 달이 된다. 문 대통령과 각 당의 후보들, 그리고 국민 모두가 어려웠던 국가위기에서 헌법을 지켜가며 질서정연하게 대통령 탄핵과 보궐선거를 치러낸 성숙한 시민문화에 자부심을 느끼며 새 정부 출범을 지켜보고 있다.다만 탄핵의 폭풍우가 지나간 뒷정리를 마치고 평심을 되찾는 것은 쉬운 일이 아니다. 그 가운데서 국민들은 헌법적 규범, 상황의 논리, 국민정서에 맞춰 새 정부조직이 조속히 마무리되기를 기다릴 뿐이다. 이렇듯 시간적 여유가 극도로 제한된 비상시국에서 출범한 이번 정부는 각계각층 여러 이해당사자의 기대와 요구를 어떻게 만족시켜 갈 것이며 반면 파생되는 불평, 불만은 어찌 감수할지 각오가 있어야 할 것이다. 그러면서 대한민국이 당면한 가장 기본적인 과제는 무엇인가에 대한 인식을 확고히 지켜가는 것이 새 정부의 역사적 사명이며 성공의 필수조건임을 재삼 확인할 필요가 있다.새 정부의 앞길에는 일자리 늘리기를 비롯해 선거 과정에서 약속된 과제가 즐비하다. 그 가운데서 선후와 완급을 조절해야 하는 것은 결코 쉬운 일이 아니다. 그러나 지난해 4월 총선과 탄핵 및 대선 과정에서 표출된 국민여론은 정치개혁이 모든 개혁의 전제이며 기초이고 따라서 시발점이 되어야 한다는 것이었다.사실, 가장 중요한, 그러나 쉽게 풀어내기 힘든 과제였던 이 필수작업을 역대 정권들이 무책임하게 뒤로 밀어오다가 결국 지난번 정치파국을 맞았다고도 볼 수 있다. 문 대통령은 이 어려운 과제의 핵심인 개헌을 마무리 지어 내년 6월 지방선거 때 국민투표에 부치겠다고 이미 국민에게 약속했다. 결코 긴 시간이라 할 수 없는 앞으로 1년, 문 대통령의 확고한 정치적 리더십이 요구되는 시간이라 하겠다.이번 개헌은 권력구조뿐 아니라 지방분권, 국민기본권 등 개정이 필요한 영역이 적지 않다. 국회의 개헌특위를 비롯한 여러 조직에서 이미 많은 개혁안이 제출되었고 토의가 진행되어 왔다. 그러나 개헌을 성공시키는 열쇠는 대통령의 리더십에 더하여 한국정치와 사회의 다양성에 대한 포용과 타협문화의 확산이다.'다수에 의한 통치와 소수의 권리'를 인정하는 정치문화의 제도화에 우선 대통령과 여당이 앞장서야 한다. 의견이 다른 상대를 규탄하기는 쉬워도 설득하기는 어렵다는 민주정치의 딜레마를 진지하게 풀어가려는 자세만이 협치와 통합의 정치로 향한 정치개혁을 성공시킬 것이다.헌법 개정, 선거법 및 정당법 개정 등 정치개혁이 민주정치의 제도화로 향한 문재인 정부의 최대 당면 과제라면, 이에 못지않게 아니 이보다 더 시급한 것이 한반도 하늘에 모여든 전쟁의 먹구름 밑에서 어떻게 우리의 자유와 평화를 지켜갈 것인가라는 국가생존의 과제다. 중국, 러시아, 일본 등 열강에 둘러싸인 지정학적 위협에 더해 20세기 제국주의와 전체주의로부터 혹독한 피해를 입었던 한국은 독립운동기로부터 자유와 인권을 존중하는 민주주의와, 전쟁을 예방하고 평화를 유지하는 국제주의를 국시로 삼고 오늘에 이르렀다. 한국전쟁 발발 67주년을 보름 남긴 오늘도 우리는 자유와 평화를 지키는 것이 얼마나 어렵고 큰 대가를, 특히 전 국민의 결연한 의지를 필요로 하는가를 시험받고 있다.우리의 국제주의와 평화주의와는 반대로 극도의 예외성과 "핵무기는 민족의 자랑"이란 선군주의로 일관하는 북한과의 대결에 더하여 동아시아·태평양 지역 두 번째 핵보유국이 되겠다는 북한을 통제하기 어렵다는 중국과 대북제재에 앞장서는 미국 사이의 관계가 미묘한 불확실성을 더해가고 있는 것이 작금의 복잡한 국제정세다.우리의 외교적 전략과 선택이 어느 때보다도 중요한 시기다. 최근 트럼프 대통령의 미국제일주의에 부닥친 메르켈 총리의 "미국에 기댈 시대는 지났다"는 발언은 공감과 부러움을 불러일으킬 수도 있다. 그러나 독일은 이미 27년 전 통일에 성공한 유럽의 최강대국임을 잊어서는 안 된다. 정치가 '가능의 예술'이라면, 지난 70여 년 우리의 안전과 자유를 함께 성공적으로 지켜온 한·미 동맹의 중요성을 새삼 강조하게 된다.결국 우리의 자유와 나라를 지키는 주체는 우리 대한민국 국민이며, 이를 위해 응분의 희생을 치르겠다는 각오를 다짐하는 데 대통령은 앞장서리라고 믿는다. 모든 국민이 그와 함께할 것이다. 그것만이 북한은 물론 미국과 중국, 그리고 국제사회가 우리의 존재와 결의 그리고 평화에 대한 꿈을 인정하는 기초가 될 것이다. 자유공동체와 민주 국가를 지켜가는 길로 다함께 나아가자.이홍구 전 국무총리·본사고문