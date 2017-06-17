Chicken chains drop prices amid possible BBQ probe

Major chicken franchises have been lowering their prices after the country’s Fair Trade Commission reportedly started investigating possible business malpractice by restaurant chain BBQ. It is the first investigation under the new leadership of former economic professor and civic activist Kim Sang-jo, who was confirmed as head of the FTC this week by President Moon Jae-in.Among the top three chicken franchises, Kyochon and BHC announced that they will be lowering prices while BBQ has raised prices despite public sentiment. Chicken and egg prices have been rising since a bird flu epidemic hit several farms across the country, including on Jeju island, this month. The newest outbreak happened before the wounds from the bird flu crisis in the first two months of this year healed. BBQ is also accused of forcing franchisees to pay for ads.By Lee Ho-jeong