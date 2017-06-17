‘I quit my job’ (국문)

After reading the title of this column, do you wonder why I am writing my letter of resignation? Then, you must not know the title of the hottest book among people in their 30s.
The book title is bold. “I Quit My Job.” The Japanese title is “Desperate Resignation.” The author has desperately prepared to quit her job. Asahi Shimbun reporter Emiko Inagaki is 51-year-old single woman. Unusually for an Asian woman, she wears her hair in an afro. She quit the newspaper that she described as “a top workplace where employees hardly quit.”
While she was demoted for reasons she wasn’t convinced of and had troubles with coworkers, those weren’t the reasons why she quit her job. She didn’t resign in a rage. When she turned 40, she set a 10-year plan to leave the company. And when she turned 50 in 2016, she tendered her resignation.
The book is straightforward. She named Japan a “Corporate Society,” not unlike Korea, and the social system is employee-oriented. There, a jobless freelancer like her is a stranger.
However, she looks at the stars rather than watching television and bravely lives life, paying just 1,500 won ($1.32), not yen, for electricity per month. Rather than a rosy dream for life after resignation, she calmly describes a bit of suffering and great sense of liberation after becoming unemployed.
Japan’s NHK recently described her as a “life changer,” and Korean network SBS also discussed the “desperate resignation” phenomenon in detail. The young people today are the first post-liberation generation to be poorer than their parents’ generation, and they responded to the program. It had higher rating than the first part of “Running Man,” a popular variety show on the same network.
Why? It seems to address a different way of life is not wrong, which some people felt. A life of struggling because of the organization but living thanks to the organization is also admirable.
However, that is not the only way to live. Koreans in their 30s feel it, and Inagaki showed it in the name of “desperate resignation.” Coincidently, translated titles of Japanese essays popular among the readers in their 30s have something in common: “I Don’t Do My Best” by Sano Yoko, “Don’t Work Too Hard” by Jinnosuke Gokoroya and “Keeping a Distance” by Ayako Sono.
We already know what’s important in our lives: ourselves. While working hard, it is important not to lose ourselves.
이 제목을 보고 기자가 왜 퇴직원을 여기에 쓰나 궁금하신 분들이 계신다면? 현재 30대에서 가장 ‘핫’한 책 제목을 모르시는 거다.
제목 한 번 대담하다. 『퇴사하겠습니다』, 일본어 원제는 ‘혼의 퇴사(魂の退社)’다. 혼신의 힘을 다해 퇴사를 준비했다는 의미다. 이 어마무시한 퇴사의 주인공은 아사히(朝日)신문 기자였던 이나가키 에미코(稻垣えみ子). 51세, 독신이다. 아시아 여성으로서는 드물게 아프로헤어(동그랗게 부풀린 파마 머리)가 트레이드마크다. 이나가키 본인이 “누구나 한 번 들어가면 좀처럼 나오지 않는 최고의 직장”이라 묘사한 아사히신문사를 박차고 나왔다. 납득할 수 없는 이유로 좌천되거나 선후배 동료들과 갈등을 겪기는 했지만 그것 때문에 퇴사를 결심한 건 아니다. 욱해서 사표를 던진 것도 아니다. 국가 개발 5개년 계획도 아니고, 그는 마흔이 되던 해 퇴사 계획 10개년 계획을 세운다. 그리고 실제로 만 50세가 된 2016년, 사표를 냈다.
책은 솔직하다. 그가 ‘회사 사회’라고 이름 붙인 일본(한국도 마찬가지)에서 사회 시스템은 회사원 중심이다. 그런 그에게 무직 프리랜서인 그는 괴짜 이방인과도 같다. 하지만 텔레비전 대신 별을 보고, 한 달에 전기료가 1500원(엔이 아니다)이 드는 생활을 씩씩하게 꾸려 나간다. 퇴사=장밋빛이라는 망상 대신 담담하게 무직인(無職人)으로서의 약간의 괴로움과 크나큰 해방감을 서술한다.
일본 NHK에서도 최근 그를 ‘라이프 체인저(life change)’로 소개하더니, 지난주엔 국내에서도 SBS가 ‘혼의 퇴사’ 현상을 상세히 다뤘다. 부모님 세대보다 더 가난한 해방 후 첫 세대인 현재 젊은이들에게 이 프로그램의 반향은 컸다. 같은 방송국의 간판 예능 프로그램인 ‘런닝맨’ 1부보다도 시청률이 높았다고 한다.
왜일까. 삶의 방식이 다른 건 틀린 게 아니라는 점을, 다들 어렴풋이 느끼고만 있던 그 점을 끄집어냈기 때문인 거 같다. 조직 때문에 괴로워하면서도 조직 덕에 살아 나가는 삶. 그런 삶도 훌륭하다. 그러나 그런 삶만이 삶은 아니다. 이 점을 우리 30대는 느끼고 있다. 그걸 이나가키가 ‘혼의 퇴사’라는 이름으로 보여 준 셈이다. 그러고 보니 30대에서 선풍적 인기를 끌고 있는 일본 에세이 번역본 제목들, 공통점이 있다. 『열심히 하지 않습니다』(사노 요코), 『너무 노력하지 말아요』(고코로야 진노스케), 『약간의 거리를 둔다』(소노 아야코) 등. 우린 알고 있다. 인생에서 뭣이 중헌지. 그건 우리 스스로다. 열심히 일하되, 스스로를 잃지 않는 것. 그게 중허다.
