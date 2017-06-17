The hand that feeds you (국문)
June 17,2017
U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain reportedly canceled a plan to visit South Korea late last month because he could not arrange a meeting with President Moon Jae-in.
The foreign ministry explained that it had notified McCain that a meeting was possible a week after receiving the request. McCain canceled the trip, saying he had other plans.
Whatever the reason, it is a pity that a U.S. political heavyweight had to be turned away amid tension over the North Korean nuclear problem and dispute over the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system.
The five-term senator is a key figure in the U.S. Republican Party. He ran in the 2008 presidential election. He chairs the armed services committee that shapes U.S. defense policy. McCain has long been a supporter of Seoul.
When U.S. President Donald Trump raised a stir with his outburst that Washington will make Korea pay the $1 billion operational cost for the Thaad battery, McCain claimed the United States is “committed to make sure” Korea does not pay for its deployment. He publicly criticized Beijing for retaliating against Korean companies for the Thaad decision.
It is a serious matter if someone who was willing to help Seoul was turned away. But Washington officials have been complaining of difficultly gaining access to Seoul under the new president.
Mac Thornberry, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, and Sen. Cory Gardner, who heads the Senate subcommittee on East Asia under the Committee on Foreign Relations, also did not have a chance to meet with Moon during their visit last month. Sen. Dick Durbin was able to briefly meet with Moon after his meeting the other day was canceled.
A strong alliance with the United States is needed more than ever. Shunning McCain is a greater problem than failing to notify the president of the procedural developments in installing Thaad. The security and foreign team must not repeat such major slip-ups.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 16, Page 34
미국 공화당의 거물 존 매케인 상원 군사위원장이 문재인 대통령 측 홀대를 우려해 방한을 취소했다는 보도가 나왔다. 어제 일본 언론에 따르면 지난달 말 오기로 했던 매케인 위원장이 문 대통령과 면담이 제때 잡히지 않자 발길을 돌렸다는 것이다. 이에 대해 외교부 측은 “면담 요청이 접수되고 일주일쯤 뒤 대통령과의 만남이 가능하다고 통보하자 매케인 측에서 다른 일정이 잡혔다며 방한을 취소했다”고 해명한다.
이유야 어떻든 북핵 위기와 사드 갈등이 여전한 상황에서 매케인과 같은 미국 거물 정치인의 방한이 불발로 끝났다는 것은 유감스러운 일이다. 5선 상원의원인 매케인은 2008년 미 대선에서 공화당 후보로 선출됐던 미국의 대표적인 보수파 정치인이다. 지금은 북핵 대응과 사드 배치를 포함, 미 국방정책을 좌우하는 막강한 상원 군사위원장이다.
특히 그는 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 배치와 관련해 우리 측에 유리한 목소리를 내 왔던 인물이다. “한국이 사드 비용 10억 달러를 부담하라”는 도널드 트럼프 대통령의 발언이 나온 후에 “그 돈은 미국이 내는 것”이라고 못 박았던 이가 매케인이다. 그뿐 아니라 사드 갈등으로 중국 측 보복이 기승을 부리자 “한국을 그만 괴롭혀라”고 공개적으로 경고한 것도 그였다.
결국 우리가 발 벗고 나서서 불러야 할 이런 인사가 방한을 취소했다면 이는 보통 문제가 아니다. 요즘 미국 조야의 돌아가는 분위기를 보면 그가 문전박대를 우려했다는 이야기가 나와도 전혀 이상하지 않다. 실제로 지난달 방한한 맥 손베리 하원 군사위원장과 코리 가드너 상원 외교위원회 동아시아태평양소위 위원장은 문 대통령을 만나지 못했다. 덕 더빈 상원의원 일행도 문 대통령의 면담이 취소됐다 다음날 잠깐 만났다고 한다.
어느 때보다 굳건한 한·미 동맹이 절실한 상황이다. 매케인의 방한 무산은 심상치 않은 조짐이다. 이른바 ‘사드 보고 누락’보다 훨씬 충격적이고 심각한 문제다. 뭐가 잘못됐는지 그 이유를 찾아내 똑같은 실수가 되풀이되지 않도록 해야 할 것이다.