One drop at a time (국문)

The United States is seething after Otto Warmbier, American college student, previously in hearty health, returned home in a vegetative state.
The United States House of Representatives has voted to immediately extend the North Korean Human Rights Act for an additional five years and the American media is demanding stronger sanctions on North Korea, including a travel ban.
In the midst of this situation, there are voices of concern regarding President Moon Jae-in’s overture in resuming talks with North Korea and calling for constructing South-North railways again.
Moon’s unilateral push for resuming talks with North Korea can throw a monkey wrench in the upcoming South Korea-United States summit scheduled on June 29 and 30, and may send the wrong signal to the international community, which works together in imposing stricter sanctions on North Korea.
However, no matter how hopeless the situation may be, grabbing a single thread of hope, our attention should be paid to the will of the new administration, which seeks a resolution to the issue.
“If North Korea refrains from conducting additional nuclear or missile provocations, we can talk with North Korea without preconditions,” said Moon.
He proposed the resumption of South-North dialogue, including a summit meeting, and laid out key agenda of ultimately denuclearizing North Korea and building a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula through normalizing diplomatic ties between North Korea and the United States.
At the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s opening ceremony on Jeju Island, Moon emphasized the eventual restoration of South-North relations, saying, “The completion of a land and sea Silk Road will be realized when the South and North are connected by railway.”
Compared to former President Park Geun-hye, who said, “there will be talks if North Korea demonstrates sincerity in discarding its nuclear programs,” Moon’s proposal for a resumption of talks with North Korea is setting the bar to enter dialogue much lower. His intention can be construed as widening the “entrance” to the resolution of North Korea’s nuclear programs.
U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis stressed that a diplomatic solution was a priority to avoid “catastrophic war“ on the Korean Peninsula. Mattis’ remarks seem to reflect China’s proposal, which calls for suspension of both North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests and large-scale South Korea-U.S. military drills at the same time.
Now the ball is in North Korea’s court.
Kim Jong-un, the chairman of North Korea’s Workers’ Party, avoiding to even ride his official car out of fear of a “decapitating” operation, must immediately suspend nuclear and missile tests and come to the negotiation table. Kim should accept South Korea’s humanitarian aid at once.
When water continues flowing, a channel naturally forms. With more and more talks, solutions and arrangements for the complicated Korean Peninsula issue will be hashed out.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 17, Page 26
건장한 몸으로 북한에 들어갔다가 식물인간이 돼 돌아온 미국 대학생 오토 웜비어 사건으로 미국이 들끓고 있다. 미 하원은 북한인권법 5년 연장을 즉각 의결했고, 언론은 북한여행 금지 등 강력한 대북 압박을 요구 중이다. 이런 가운데 문재인 대통령이 북한과의 대화 재개와 남북 철도 연결 운운하자 일각에선 우려의 목소리가 나온다. 이달 말 열릴 한·미 정상회담에서 엇박자를 낼 수 있고, 제재 국면의 국제사회에 그릇된 신호를 줄 수도 있다는 것이다.
그러나 우리는 상황이 아무리 암담해도 이에 좌절하지 않고 실낱 같은 희망의 끈을 잡아 문제 해결에 나서려는 새 정부의 의지만큼은 주목해야 한다고 본다. 문 대통령은 그제 “북한이 핵과 미사일의 추가 도발을 중단한다면 조건 없이 대화에 나설 수 있다”고 말했다. 또 정상회담을 포함한 남북대화를 재개하고 궁극적으론 북핵 폐기와 북·미 관계 정상화를 통해 한반도 평화체제를 구축하자는 구상을 밝혔다. 이어 어제는 제주에서 열린 아시아인프라투자은행 연차총회 개막식에 참석해 “남북이 철도로 연결될 때 새로운 육상·해상 실크로드의 완성이 이뤄진다”며 남북관계 복원을 강조했다.
문 대통령의 대화 재개 제안은 ‘북핵 폐기에 진정성을 보여야 대화에 나선다’던 박근혜 정부에 비해 그 문턱을 크게 낮춘 것이다. 북핵 해법의 ‘입구’를 넓히자는 의도로 읽힌다. 제임스 매티스 미 국방장관이 “한반도 전쟁은 심각한 고통으로 외교적 해법이 우선”이라고 말한 것과도 통하는 부분이 있다. 또 쌍중단(북핵·미사일 실험 중단과 한·미연합군사훈련 중단)을 말하는 중국 입장도 일정 부분 반영한다. 이제 공은 북한으로 넘어간 셈이다. ‘참수작전’이 두려워 전용차도 못 타고 주로 새벽에 활동한다는 김정은 북한 노동당 위원장은 우리 민족은 물론 세계 평화를 위협하는 핵·미사일 실험을 즉각 중단하고 대화 테이블로 나와야 한다. 물이 흐르다 보면 도랑이 생기는 법이다. 대화가 많아지다 보면 복잡한 한반도 문제의 해법 또한 마련될 것이기 때문이다.