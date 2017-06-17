T.O.P’s smoking partner put on probation

The 22-year-old woman accused of illegally smoking marijuana with rapper T.O.P four separate times last October, identified by her surname Han, was released from custody after being sentenced to four years of probation at her trial yesterday.The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Han for violating the Act on the Control of Narcotics and she was given three years in prison, four years of probation, 120 hours of protective supervision and a fine of 870 thousand won ($767). Han had been in custody since being indicted in March, and has finally been released on probation.She will serve no prison time unless she commits a crime during the four-year probation period, but her official records will state that she received a punishment equal to three years in prison.Han was charged for purchasing marijuana four times and smoking it seven times during the span of five months - from July to December of last year. She was also charged for taking LSD twice in October. The psychedelic drug is also an illegal substance in Korea.Regarding the sentence, the Department of Justice said, “She admitted to her crimes, showed deep regret for her actions, and has no previous criminal record.”Meanwhile, rapper T.O.P, who was also indicted for marijuana use, will have his first trial on June 29.By Kim Jung-kyoon