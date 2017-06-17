People rush to try out Taiwan’s sweet treats

From left: Gong Cha milk tea; GS25’s Bifido milk tea; nougat crackers available at CU; pineapple cake sold at Homeplus. Far right: A customer looks at the butter streusel on display at the Sobosobo store in Hyundai City Mall in southern Seoul. [GONGCHA, GS25, CU, HOMEPLUS, SOBOSOBO]

It used to be the German Schneeballen. Then it was the Japanese roll cake, Hong Kong cookies and cupcakes from New York’s Magnolia Bakery. Now, it’s Taiwan’s turn.The best way to figure out the latest trends in the dessert industry is to visit a department store’s food section. Foreign desserts usually make their debut in Korea by opening a branch in Korea’s major department stores, such as Hyundai, Lotte or Shinsegae. Magnolia, a famous U.S. cupcake brand, opened its first store in Hyundai Department Store’s Pangyo branch in 2015.Among the dessert stores in the Food Street area of Hyundai City Mall in southern Seoul, is Sobosobo, a Taiwanese butter streusel store. The butter streusel is different from the typical streusel, which doesn’t have anything inside it, in that it is filled with cream made out of butter and red bean paste. Sobosobo opened pop-up stores in Hyundai Department Store’s Apgujeong branch in southern Seoul, and at Lotte Department Store’s main branch in central Seoul earlier this year and quickly became popular.This isn’t the first time Taiwanese desserts have attracted people’s appetites. Last year was essentially the year of the Taiwanese sponge cake. People queued up outside shops to get their hands on a box of freshly baked cake, and investors were eager to jump in on the money-making wagon, until a television program started a controversy after it revealed that the cake was often being smothered in oil.The Taiwanese fad actually began in 2012 without many taking notice, when Gong Cha opened its first branch in Hongdae, western Seoul. The sweet flavored milk tea with black tapioca pearls was a success, with people lining up outside its doors.In 2013, Taiwan rose as a major stop for travelers, after the popular variety show “Grandpa Over Flowers” featured a holiday vacation in Taiwan. According to Roh Seon-hee at Interpark Tour, the number of people visiting Taiwan increased exponentially after the broadcast. “Taiwan is totally different before and after 2013,” said Roh, “It was an unpopular travel destination, but we ran out of tickets [to Taiwan] after the ‘Grandpa Over Flowers’ show.”The year 2013 was also when the five-day work system settled in. People were eager to go on short three to four day vacations on weekends, and Taiwan was just a two-hour flight away. In 2016, Taiwan became the second most popular travel destination for Korean tourists after Japan.“The dessert industry isn’t led by a dominant steady-seller. Rather, the best seller is always a different quickly rising star,” explained Kim Hye-jun, author of the book “Small Bakeries are Delicious” and also a food content developer. “People were fed up of conventional desserts, and so they turned their eyes to new and cheap Taiwanese desserts.”Nowadays, cafes and department stores aren’t the only places where you can try the delicacies of Taiwan.Major supermarket chain Homeplus will start selling Taiwanese pineapple cake in 90 of its branches in June. As its special Taiwan exhibition in 2016 saw a huge response, the retailer plans to hold a larger exhibition in the near future.In October 2016, the convenience store chain CU became the first to start selling Taiwanese nougat crackers. Within only a week, 30,000 boxes of the sweet and salty crackers were sold out across the country. The snack is still the top seller within the biscuit category.Another reason behind the Taiwan dessert boom may be the prolonged period of economic depression. Taiwanese desserts sold in Korea are sold at relatively low prices, especially when compared to other foreign desserts on the market. While single cupcake at Magnolia costs around 5,000 won ($4.41), a box of 20 pineapple cakes sold at Homeplus only costs 10,000 won. A butter streusel filled with French Isiney butter costs a mere 3,000 won.“There are so many types of Taiwanese desserts such as bread, ice cream and tea,” said Kim Jeong-mi from Lotte Department Store. “And the price is reasonable even compared to local prices, so it’s gaining steady popularity.”BY SONG JEONG [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]요즘 대만이 ‘핫’하다. 디저트 얘기다. 망치로 깨 먹는 독일 슈니발렌에서부터 번호표 받아가며 먹던 일본 크림롤케이크 몽슈슈, 악마의 쿠키로 불리는 홍콩 제니 베이커리, 그리고 뉴욕 컵케이크 열풍을 몰고온 매그놀리아 베이커리까지. 백화점 고객몰이의 일등공신이던 이들 디저트에 이어 이젠 버터소보로 등 대만 디저트가 뜨겁다. 왜 지금, 하필 대만 디저트일까.서울 문정동 가든파이브의 현대시티몰 지하 1층에 있는 푸드스트리트(식품관)에는 부산의 유명 우유카페 ‘초량’과 일본 슈크림빵 ‘홉슈크림’ 등 요즘 인기 있는 디저트 매장이 즐비하다. 그 사이에 대만 버터소보로 매장 ‘소보소보’도 있다. 버터소보로는 소보로빵 사이에 버터와 팥을 섞은 생크림을 넣은 빵으로, 이미 2017년 초 현대백화점 판교점과 압구정 본점, 그리고 롯데백화점 본점에서 잇따라 팝업스토어를 열어 인기를 끌었다.대만 디저트가 인기를 끈 건 이번이 처음이 아니다. 기름 범벅 논란으로 급격히 인기가 사그라들긴 했지만 2016년은 ‘대왕 카스텔라의 해’라고 불러도 좋을 만큼 두툼한 대만식 카스텔라가 백화점은 물론 길거리까지 휩쓸었다.『작은 빵집이 맛있다』의 저자이자 음식 콘텐트 기획자 김혜준씨는 “디저트 업계는 확실한 스테디셀러가 주도하기보다 반짝 치고 올라오는 베스트셀러가 끊임없이 뒤바뀌는 양상”이라며 “기존 디저트에 식상해하며 뭔가 새로운 걸 찾던 차에 가격이 저렴한 대만 디저트로 관심을 돌렸다”고 설명했다.대만 디저트의 인기는 백화점에만 국한된 현상이 아니다.홈플러스는 6월 말 전국 90여 개 매장에서 대만 디저트 ‘펑리수’를 판매할 예정이다. 펑리수는 밀가루에 달걀과 버터를 넣어 구운 빵 속에 쫀득한 파인애플 잼을 넣은 대만의 대표적인 과자다. 홈플러스는 2016년 9월 대만 상품전 당시 펑리수가 큰 인기를 끌자 더 큰 규모의 기획전을 열기로 했다.그런가 하면 편의점에선 누가크래커가 인기다. 달걀 흰자를 거품내 만든 누가(Nougat)를 채소 크래커 사이에 넣은 것으로 단맛과 짠맛을 함께 즐길 수 있다. 대만 여행객이 꼭 사와야 하는 쇼핑 아이템으로 꼽힌다. CU가 2016년 10월 업계 최초로 누가크래커를 판매했는데 일주일 만에 3만 개 한정 수량이 다 나갈 정도로 인기였다. 올 상반기에도 비스킷 카테고리 중 매출 1위를 기록 중이다. 직장인 김희진(34·경기도 안양)씨는 “요즘 일주일에 두세 번은 편의점이나 마트에서 누가크래커를 사먹는다”고 말했다.국내 편의점(GS25) 판매 당시 품귀 현상을 빚었던 비피도사 밀크티.[사진 각 업체]대만 디저트가 인기를 모으자 아예 관련 상품만 파는 전용 카페까지 등장했다. 2017년 3월 서울 포스코사거리에 문을 연 ‘315타이완카페’다. 하루 평균 1500여 명이 찾을 만큼 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있다.지난 5월 대만에 다녀왔다는 직장인 윤수정(39)씨는 “대만에서 망고빙수와 펑리수, 팥을 넣은 연두부 등을 맛봤다”며 “모두 맛있게 먹었던 터라 한국에서 판다면 계속 사먹고 싶다”고 말했다.양재원 315타이완카페 매니저는 “대만 여행객이 늘면서 대만 디저트에 대한 관심이 커졌다”며 “대만 현지에서 먹어봤던 누가크래커와 펑리수, ‘3시15분밀크티’ 등을 다시 맛보고 싶어 찾는 손님이 많다”고 말했다. 그는 또 “대만 경험이 없는 사람도 생소한 대만 디저트에 호기심을 느껴 찾아오기도 한다”고 했다.버블티 열풍을 이끈 ‘공차’의 밀크티.[사진 각 업체]2017년 들어 유독 눈에 많이 띄는 게 사실이지만 사실 대만 디저트의 유행은 이미 2013년에 시작됐다. 그중 하나가 바로 2013년 국내 첫 매장을 연 ‘공차’다. 타피오카 펄을 넣은 버블티를 마시려고 공차 매장마다 길게 줄이 늘어섰다.2013년은 케이블TV 오락 프로그램 ‘꽃보다 할배’에서 대만을 소개해 대만 여행 붐이 일어난 해이기도 하다. 방송 효과로 대만을 찾는 한국 여행객이 폭발적으로 증가했다. 노선희 인터파크투어 마케팅 팀장은 “대만은 2013년 이전과 이후로 확연하게 나뉜다”며 “비인기 지역이었는데 ‘꽃보다 할배’ 방영 이후 ‘없어서 못 판다’는 말이 나올 만큼 인기 지역으로 떠올랐다”고 설명했다. 때마침 주 5일제가 안착하면서 3~4일 정도 짧은 여행을 떠나려는 사람이 는 것도 대만 인기에 한몫했다. 비행시간 2~3시간 거리의 대만이 인기 관광지로 떠오른 것이다.과장이 아니다. 대만은 2016년 한국인이 가장 많이 찾은 도시 3위에 올랐다. 오사카, 도쿄 다음이었다.대만에서 현지 디저트를 맛본 여행객이 늘면서 자연스레 대만 디저트에 대한 전반적인 관심이 높아졌다. 대만은 원래 미식 여행지로 꼽힐 정도로 먹거리가 다양한데, 특히 차와 디저트가 다양해 20~30대 여성 여행객의 만족도가 높다. 피코크 해외 디저트 담당 정민우 바이어는 “대만으로 여행을 가는 사람이 늘면서 피코크의 고구마·파 전병 등 대만 간식 인기가 더욱 높아지고 있다”고 말했다.가격은 대만 디저트의 가장 큰 장점 중 하나다. 불경기가 이어지면서 비싼 가격이 발목을 잡은 다른 해외 유명 디저트와 달리 대만 디저트는 가격이 합리적이다. 작은 조각 케이크 하나에 1만원 안팎을 줘야 하는 프랑스·일본·미국의 유명 디저트와 달리 대만 디저트는 값이 싸다.가령 버터소보로는 소보로 안에 프랑스산 이즈니 버터 등을 햄버거의 소고기 패티처럼 두툼하게 잘라 넣어주는데 가격은 3000원대에 불과하다. 2015년 편의점에서 품귀 현상을 빚었던 비피도사 밀크티 역시 한 병 가격이 2300원이다.펑리수는 브랜드마다 차이가 있지만 20개가 들어 있는 한 박스가 1만원 안팎이고 누가크래커도 2000~3000원 선이다. 김정미 롯데백화점 식품부문 바이어는 “대만 디저트는 베이커리·빙수·차 등 종류가 다양할 뿐만 아니라 현지와 비교해도 크게 비싸지 않을 만큼 꽤 합리적인 가격이라 꾸준히 인기를 모으고 있다”고 설명했다.송정 기자