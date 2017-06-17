Seoul hotels offer unique takes on afternoon tea

Westin Chosun, central Seoul, offers a special Oriental Afternoon Tea Set, with desserts made out of Asian ingredients and recipes. [WESTIN CHOSUN HOTEL]

Afternoon tea set at the Park Hyatt Hotel, southern Seoul. The European delicacies are made out of Korean ingredients, such as kimchi sandwich. [PARK HYATT HOTEL]

Grand Hyatt Seoul’s dessert buffet allows big eaters to enjoy unlimited amount of afternoon tea. The buffet includes 17 desserts and 7 kinds of tea. [GRAND HYATT SEOUL]

Nothing adds delight to a peaceful afternoon like a three-tiered serving tray full of freshly baked scones and macarons, standing next to a pretty set of teacups filled with warm tea. Not so long ago, afternoon tea was considered a rarity for Koreans, something you can only try either abroad or at luxury hotels.But now, many cafes also serve the delicious course, and Seoul’s top hotels have developed their unique styles of afternoon tea to differentiate themselves.Ranging from the well-known European style of afternoon tea to a completely new and Korean interpretation, hotels have upped their games with new menus to attract both the eyes and appetites of their customers.The Westin Chosun Hotel in central Seoul led the way with its Oriental Afternoon Tea Set. Having completed its renovation in May, the hotel’s Lounge & Bar presented its very own version of an afternoon tea set.While a traditional afternoon tea set consists of sandwiches, scones, cake or bread, the Westin Chosun’s trays are replaced with Asian delicacies such as sushi, dim sum, tteok [rice cake] and maki [rice wrapped in seaweed].All of the food is cooked by the different restaurants within the hotel. For instance, the ume shiso maki [maki with Japanese apricot and cucumber] is made in Sushi Cho, the Japanese restaurant, and the cha siu bao [Chinese bread with filled with sweetened pork] is the work of Hong Yuan, the hotel’s Chinese restaurant. So, along with afternoon tea, people get to enjoy a little bit of everything the hotel has to offer.To finish off the Eastern theme, the food is served on a tray made out of bamboo sticks, instead of the traditional European tray, typically made out of porcelain. The tea is served in cups specially imported from Japan, where drinking tea is considered a fundamental part of the culture.The dessert menu is served from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., 100,000 won ($88.19) for two to three people.Afternoon tea at The Lounge at the Park Hyatt Hotel in southern Seoul provides a multicultural experience, with European style dishes made out of Korean ingredients: The toast is topped with kimchi paste, the pesto sauce in the ricotta cheese sandwich is made out of perilla leaves and the chocolate is decorated with chrysanthemums.The serving tray is made out of ceramic, material typically used for the traditional Korean pottery, designed by Lee Jae-won, a professional potter. According to Lee, the patterns embedded in the tray were influenced by both the modern and the ancient; the concrete jungle of Gangnam and the square shapes seen in typical hanok doors [Korean-style house].Ranging from the well-known green tea to traditional Korean tea such as omija [five-flavor berry] and oriental raisin, customers can taste various types of Korean beverages freshly brewed for them.For those less familiar with the smell of herbs, coffee is also available, and for an additional 18,000 won, customers can enjoy champagne.Orders can be made from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., 38,000 won per person (Must order for more than one person.)Summer in Korea is hard to get through without cold snacks, and the Shilla Hotel in central Seoul has just what you need. The Library on the first floor of the hotel started serving a special summer afternoon tea set for its customers in June.Cold and delicious snacks such as eclairs with mango, cold gazpacho soup, octopus ceviche and dacquoise ice cream are available, and served on a black tray. The most popular item is the soft and sweet vanilla dacquoise ice cream, made by the Pastry Boutique in the hotel.Available from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., 79,000 won for two people.For big eaters who can’t be satisfied with just what’s served on the trays, the Grand Hyatt Seoul is the place to go. The hotel provides an all-you-can-eat afternoon tea buffet, allowing customers to enjoy various desserts to their heart’s content.At The Gallery, an all-day cafe at the hotel, 17 items including scones, eclair, millefeuille, waffles and pancakes are available along with six types of tea such as earl grey, chamomile and Darjeeling, as well as coffee. The chef is always on standby to give detailed explanations of each item on the menu.The spectacular view of central Seoul visible just outside the window goes well with the delicious treats.Buffet is open from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., 30,000 won a person.The Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in southern Seoul has stuck to traditions. At the Lobby Lounge & Bar, customers can enjoy “The Royal High Tea,” a premium afternoon tea set.Rather than adding a Korean twist, the desserts are served just the way they would have been in Britain: macarons, scones, praline, mushroom quiche and chicken tarts. The recipes were developed with the help of the InterContinental London Park Lane, near Buckingham Palace, home of the afternoon tea.Customers may choose from seven options of tea.Afternoon tea is available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., 37,000 won per person.BY SONG JEONG [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]갓 구워낸 따뜻한 스콘과 마카롱을 담은 3단 트레이, 그 옆에 보기만 해도 기분좋은 예쁜 찻주전자. 오후를 여유롭게 하는 애프터눈티의 흔한 모습이다. 이젠 호텔뿐 아니라 웬만한 카페에서도 즐길 수 있을 만큼 우리에게 익숙해졌다. 하지만 익숙해지면 식상해지는 법. 그래서일까. 애프터눈티도 빠르게 변하고 있다. 도자기로 만든 한옥 문살 무늬 트레이에 김치나 깻잎 등 한국 식재료로 만든 서양 디저트를 올려내기도 하더니 마카롱 대신 떡이나 초밥, 심지어 딤섬을 올린 동양식 애프터눈티까지 나왔다. 마음껏 가져다 먹을 수 있는 가성비 높은 애프터눈티 뷔페도 있다. 각양각색 애프터눈티를 소개한다.서울 웨스틴조선호텔은 2017년 5월 새단장한 1층 '라운지&바'에서 국내 최초로 동양식 '오리엔탈 애프터눈 티세트'를 내놓고 있다. 샌드위치나 스콘 대신 초밥·딤섬·떡·증편·마끼 등 동양 색이 물씬 나는 음식을 제공한다. 모든 음식은 종류별로 호텔 식음팀에서 직접 만든다. 가령 우메시소 마끼(매실을 넣은 초밥)는 일식당 스시조에서, 차슈바오(달달한 돼지고기를 넣은 중국식 빵)는 중식당 홍연에서 만든다. 애프터눈티 하나로 이 호텔의 주요 요리를 조금씩 다 맛볼 수 있는 셈이다. 음식에 맞게 서양식 3단 트레이 대신 대나무 도시락과 대나무 트레이를 사용한다. 애프터눈티의 또 다른 주인공인 차는 일본에서 직접 공수한 다기 세트에 담아 낸다. 매일 오후 2시부터 6시까지 운영하며 가격은 한 세트에 10만원(2~3인 기준)이다.파크 하얏트 서울 24층 '더 라운지'는 한국 식재료를 활용한 메뉴로 애프터눈티 세트를 구성했다. 빵 반죽에 김치소스를 넣은 김치토스트, 깻잎 페스토 소스를 넣은 리코타 치즈 샌드위치, 유기농 닭고기를 머스타드 소스에 무친 닭무침, 연어 튀김, 국화꽃을 넣은 초콜릿 등이 대표 메뉴다. 한식 식재료의 재해석이라는 컨셉트에 맞춰 3단 트레이도 도자기를 사용한다. 도예가 이재원 작가가 강남 도심 빌딩 숲에서 영감을 받아 사각분청과 한옥문살 등 한국 전통 무늬를 활용해 디자인했다. 차는 세작·죽로 등의 프리미엄 녹차를 비롯해 잭살·헛개나무·오미자 등 한국 차가 다양하게 준비돼 있다. 차 대신 커피를 주문할 수도 있으며 1만8000원을 추가하면 샴페인을 마실 수도 있다. 매일 오후 2시부터 5시30분까지 운영하며 가격은 3만8000원(1인 기준, 2인 이상 주문 가능)이다.더운 여름엔 메뉴도 달라져야한다. 서울신라호텔 1층 '더 라이브러리'는 6월부터 망고로 만든 에클레어, 차가운 가스파초 수프, 문어 세비체, 다쿠아즈 아이스크림 등 여름철 특별 메뉴로 구성한 애프터눈티를 검은색 트레이에 담아낸다. 가장 인기있는 건 서울신라호텔 패스트리 부티크의 대표 메뉴인 바닐라 다쿠아즈 아이스크림이다. 다쿠아즈에 직접 만든 아이스크림을 넣어 식감이 푹신하면서 고소하고 달콤한 맛이 난다. 매일 낮 12시부터 오후 6시까지 운영하며 가격은 7만9000원(2인 기준)이다.트레이에 담긴 디저트만으로 부족하다면 그랜드 하얏트 서울을 추천한다. 다양한 디저트를 무제한으로 즐길 수 있는 애프터눈 티 뷔페를 진행하기 때문이다. 1층 올데이 카페 라운지 '갤러리'에선 스콘·에클레어·밀푀유·와플·팬케이크 등 17종의 메뉴를 무제한으로 제공한다. 전담 셰프가 항상 대기하면서 요리에 대해 설명해준다. 얼그레이·캐모마일·다즐링 등 6종의 차와 커피 중에 선택할 수 있다. 계절마다 바뀌는 남산과 도심 뷰는 또 다른 즐거움을 선물한다. 매일 오후 1시 30분부터 5시 30분까지 운영하며 가격은 3만원(1인 기준)이다.새로움보다 익숙한 게 더 좋다면 애프터눈티의 본 고장인 영국 정통 애프터눈티를 선보이는 그랜드 인터컨티넨탈 서울 파르나스가 있다. 1층 '로비라운지&바'에서 매일 오후 2시부터 5시까지 영국식 정통 애프터눈티를 즐길 수 있는 '더 로얄 하이티'를 선보인다. 마카롱·스콘·프랄린(견과류를 넣은 초콜릿)·버섯 퀴쉬(유럽식 계란찜)·치킨 타르트 등 정통 영국식 스타일과 풍미를 살린 메뉴들로 구성했다. 이들 메뉴는 영국 버킹엄 궁 근처에 있는 '인터컨티넨탈 런던 파크레인' 베이커리에서 도움을 받아 구성했다. 차는 스티븐 스미스 티메이커의 '로드 버가모트''메도우' 등 7가지 차 중 하나를 선택해 즐길 수 있다. 가격은 3만7000원(1인 기준)이며 혼자서도 주문할 수 있다.송정 기자