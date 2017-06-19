Rethinking the role of public theater : Inspired by year in Berlin, Kim Jae-yeop stresses the arts’ critical role in politics

Korean stage director Kim Jae-yeop says Korean theater has to return to its original role, meaning that it needs to be for the public. [JUN MIN-KYU]

A scene from Kim’s latest play “Die Gedanken Sind Frei,” or “Thoughts are Free” in English. The play recently ended its three-week run at the Doosan Art Center. [DOOSAN ART CENTER]

During ancient Greek times, public theaters acted as a forum for debate, exploring the most contentious of political issues. People gathering in theaters to watch plays and hold discussions was commonplace when the public believed it was their right and duty to practice democracy through such interactions.This is somewhat different to the role of theaters today. Especially in Korea, where the previous government blacklisted artists who were critical of the administration, labeling their acts as “national schism,” and carrying out extensive censorship, it seems like the true role of theater is nowhere to be found.Now with a new government in power, can the true function of a theater be recovered? Korean director Kim Jae-yeop, 44, attempted to suggest an answer to the question through his new play with a German title “Die Gedanken Sind Frei,” which means “Thoughts are Free” in English. The play successfully came to an end last week at the Doosan Art Center in central Seoul.Taking the example of German theaters and combining it with his own experiences while living as an alien in Berlin, Kim tried to suggest through his play that what we need today is not nationalism but a sense of public solidarity which can be revived from inside the theater.While living in Berlin for a year in 2015, Kim says he was immensely shocked by what he saw in German theaters and squares. Public theaters funded by the government were not afraid to criticize the government let alone lead various protests in its public squares. As a young Korean man in Berlin, “Jae-yeop,” the protagonist in the play, feels a little distant to the awareness felt by the Korean community in Berlin, formed by nurses and mine workers who were dispatched by the Korean government in the 1960s, in regards to relationship between a country and the people. The play is a completely true story of what Kim had felt and experienced in Berlin. That is why he decided to use his real name for the main character. All of the characters that appear in the play are also real.The play has no twists or turns, and it simply stages fragmentary episodes for 130 minutes. But it doesn’t bore the audience thanks to the acting skills of Jung Won-jo, who has also played Kim in Kim’s previous works including the popular “Chronicle of Alibis.”“Won-jo is a member of the Green Party. He has always been interested in social problems, but he doesn’t act heroic and is quite handsome so the audience seem to be fond of him,” said Kim. “It is difficult for an actor to have a lot of dialogue on stage but he’s really good.”According to Kim, he decided to write and direct the play upon noticing the “refugee consciousness” that sprang from within him after experiencing the Sewol Ferry tragedy as a Korean citizen. He said it was ironic to see how the public living under a government that insists on nationalism be turned adrift like refugees.“I believe a nation is an organization for the public. But since the leaders of this public organization only think about nationalism, its people became displaced,” he added. “The Sewol tragedy helped this problem come to the surface and it was only the beginning. The worldview that puts neoliberalism in the forefront separates the survivors and those who couldn’t and making it normal to abandon minorities and the victims.”It was a “coincidence” that the play premiered soon after the change of government, says Kim, as the director came up with the concept in 2015 while he was staying in Berlin, upon Doosan Art Center’s request to create new work.“I had no idea that there would be a change of government when I first began writing the piece, but as time went by the country began to go through changes so I had to make some tweaks,” he said.To pick out a climax of the play, it would be the scene at a free outdoor concert organized by the Korean Embassy in Berlin. Conflict takes place here as the concert, although it takes place outdoors for free, is surrounded by barricades, only allowing people with invitations to enjoy the show.“The Minister of Foreign Affairs visited Berlin, so a music concert was organized by the Korean Embassy and famous acts like soprano Sumi Jo performed,” said Kim. “It was happening outdoors and it was free, but it was barricaded and they only allowed in those with invitations and Korean community groups that are pro-government. That’s when the exclusion began. I was outside the barricade and I actually felt a little embarrassed as Koreans were holding a celebration of their own, waving the little Korean flags in their hands in a public square that’s been barricaded.”In such a globalized era, arts that stress the country and the people is not forward-thinking, Kim said, adding that there needs to be freedom that goes beyond boundaries.“I don’t want to stage a play that’s the ‘Korean version of Hamlet.’ I want to stage something new - a play that talks about something new. These days, I am studying about veteran Kim Hak-cheol who was with the Korean Volunteer Army. After the liberation, he had to defect to North Korea due to then-president Syngman Rhee’s force, and had to fight Kim Il Sung in North Korea, as well as Mao Zedong in China. I believe he was a ‘real cosmopolitan’ who went beyond boundaries in such a time when the nationalism among the people was at its peak.”“I am sick of writing plays in a country that has no answers to any of these problems,” says Jae-yeob in the play.“If you go to a foreign country, can they provide a solution?” asks his wife.Kim says the conversation really took place between him and his wife before he left for Berlin.Did he find answers?“At least I saw possibilities,” Kim said. “In a society filled with division and conflicts, if we try to understand the differences, I believe we can at least start a conversation. There’s no answer when you turn your back and cross your arms. Moreover, I witnessed the existence of ‘public’ in German theaters. The government should not regard art influenced by political issues as taboo. Public arts should be at the forefront talking about such political issues and put on the table what the current conflict is about.”Kim says public theaters should first abandon elitism, adding that it is the role of public theaters to bring various issues that bother the people under the spotlight.“There’s no future in public arts even with the change of government if the government doesn’t really understand the true meaning of ‘public,’” Kim said. “German theaters are very different to Korean theaters. They are not as clean as people use them every single day. The floor doesn’t shine like the marble floors at the Seoul Arts Center. In the mornings, little children in elementary school visit the theaters and during the afternoon, housewives in the neighborhood come to sing at a choir. Artists who belong to national companies have to limit their external activities and they are obliged to meet with the public and talk to them.”BY YOO JU-HYUN [yim.seunghye@joongang.co.kr]고대 그리스에서는 공공 극장이 현실 문제를 다루는 토론의 장이었다. 다양한 사람들이 극장에 모여 연극도 보고 토론도 하며 소통하는 가운데 직접 민주주의를 실천하는 게 권리이자 의무였다. 그런데 지금 우리 극장은 많이 다르다. 정치적 문제를 논하는 연극인들의 활동을 ‘국론 분열 행위’로 규정하고 광범위한 검열을 실시한 지난 정부의 문화정책이 상징적이다.세상이 바뀌었으니 당장 극장 기능도 회복될까. 예로부터 정권 성향 따라 출렁여온 문화계에서 근본적인 시스템 변화 없이 ‘지원하되 간섭하지 않는다’는 이상적인 캐치프레이즈는 아직 실천이 요원해 보인다. 연출가 김재엽(44)은 해법을 독일 모델에서 찾는다. 신작 ‘생각은 자유’(17일까지 두산아트센터)는 2015년 베를린에 머물며 그가 직접 경험한 독일 연극, 그리고 독일 한인 사회의 모습을 담았다. 모두가 ‘세계시민 코스프레’를 하며 살고 있지만 알고 보면 난민 신세나 다를 바 없는 지금 우리에게 필요한 건 국가주의가 아니라 공공의 연대의식이라고 주장한다.1년간 독일에 머물게 된 연출가 ‘재엽’은 베를린 곳곳의 극장과 광장에서 큰 충격을 받는다. 정부 지원으로 운영되는 공공극장들이 정부를 적극 비판하며 광장의 시위까지 주도하고 있었기 때문이다. 파독 간호사·광부 중심으로 형성된 한인 사회의 미묘한 의식 차이를 경험하면서는 국가와 개인의 관계를 다시 생각하게 된다.획일적 사고를 강요하고 편을 가르는 ‘국가’가 아니라 다양한 의견이 존중되는 ‘공동체’의 가치를 주장하는 연극 ‘생각은 자유’는 100% 실화다. 실명으로 등장하는 모든 인물들에게 고증까지 받았다. 기승전결 없이 단편적 에피소드들이 나열되지만 130분의 러닝타임이 길지 않다. 그의 대표작 ‘알리바이 연대기’ 등에서 김재엽 전문 재연배우 역할을 해온 15년지기 정원조 배우가 시종 극을 넘나들며 무대 위 사건들에 대한 적극적인 관심을 환기시키기 때문이다.“원조가 녹색당 당원이에요. 사회 문제에 관심이 많은 친구인데도 비장감이 없고 미소년 느낌이라 관객들이 좋아하죠. 나레이션 연기가 어려운 건데, 계몽적이지 않고 다정다감하게 잘하거든요.”극중 대사에도 나오지만 이 연극의 시작은 세월호 참사 이후 싹튼 ‘난민의식’이다. 국가주의를 외치는 정부의 국민들이 난민 신세가 된 아이러니다. “국가란 ‘퍼블릭’한 공공의 기구라 생각해요. 그런데 운영자들 마인드가 내셔널리즘을 앞세우니 국민은 난민 신세가 된거죠. 그게 단적으로 드러난 게 세월호 사태라 생각해요. 신자유주의적인 세계관에서는 살아남은 자와 살아남지 못한 자를 분리시키고 소수자와 피해자를 버리고 가는 게 일상화되버렸죠.”절묘하게 정권이 바뀐 시점에 올리게 됐지만 2015년 베를린 체류 당시 두산아트센터의 신작 제안을 받고 구상한 내용이다. 2016년 두산인문극장으로 올리기엔 시기적으로 곤란해 한 해 묵히는 동안 상황이 급변하는 바람에 적잖이 당황했다고. “정권 교체를 생각 못한 상태에서 대안 제시를 위한 작품을 쓴 건데, 준비 과정에서 세상이 바뀐거죠. 당시 문제들이 지금 관객에게 무슨 의미인지 간파하기 어려워 풍자는 확 덜어냈어요. 재판받고 있는 사람들 풍자하기도 그렇고.(웃음)”기승전결이 없지만 굳이 클라이맥스라 한다면 한국대사관 주최의 콘서트 장면이다. 야외 광장에서 펼쳐진 무료공연에 바리케이드를 치고 초청받은 사람만 입장을 허용해 벌어진 갈등 상황이다. “우리 외교부 장관이 와서 축사를 하고 조수미·김덕수 공연을 하는데, 한인 중에서도 친정부 단체만 초청한 거에요. 거기서부터 배제가 시작된 거죠. 바리케이드 너머에서 솔직히 창피했습니다. 외국인들이 모이는 광장에서 태극기 흔들며 자기들끼리 행사를 하니까요.”그는 국적보다 출생지를 따지는 글로벌 흐름에서 국가와 민족을 앞세운 예술은 미래지향적이지 않다고 했다. 대안적 사고를 하려면 경계를 넘어서는 자유가 있어야 한다는 것이다. “피나 바우쉬도 ‘새처럼 무용을 하는데 어느 나라 새인지 뭐가 중요하냐’고 했죠. ‘한국적 햄릿’같은 것 보다 새로운 이야기를 하는 연극을 하고 싶어요. 요즘엔 조선의용군 출신 김학철 선생의 삶을 공부하고 있습니다. 해방후 이승만 정부에 밀려 월북하고, 김일성과 싸우고, 또 중국으로 가서 모택동과도 싸웠던 분인데, 민족주의가 가장 강했던 시절에 그 경계를 뛰어넘은 진짜 ‘세계시민’이거든요.”“답이 없는 나라에서 맨날 질문만 던지는 연극 만드는 것도 너무 지겨워.” “남의 나라에 가면 답이 나와?”극중 베를린으로 떠나기 전 재엽 부부의 대사다. 베를린에서 그는 어떤 답을 얻었을까. “답이 아니라 가능성이죠. 분열·갈등의 사회에서 서로의 차이를 이해한다면 상대적인 관점에서 대화할 수 있지 않을까요. 아예 등을 돌려 버리면 답이 없잖아요. 또 하나는 예술이 가진 공적인 의미예요. 예술에 정치적인 걸 금기시할 게 아니라 공공예술이야말로 가장 정치적인 문제들, 현재의 갈등을 담아내야 한다는 거죠.”그는 공공극장이 엘리트 주의부터 포기해야 한다고 했다. 국민들이 느끼는 문제를 공론화하는 게 공공극장의 역할이란 것이다. “퍼블릭에 대한 개념이 없으면 정부가 바뀌어도 공공예술의 비전은 없어요. 독일 공공극장은 우리처럼 깨끗하지 않아요. 하루종일 사람들이 사용하고 있으니 예술의전당 대리석 바닥처럼 번쩍이지 않죠. 아침엔 초딩들이, 낮에는 동네 아줌마 합창단이 주인처럼 쓰는 거예요. 국공립 소속 예술가는 외부활동이 제한되고 관객과의 소통이 의무죠. 저 유명한 샤우뷔네의 토머스 오스터마이어 예술감독도 청소년연극을 지도하고 있더군요.”공공극장 입장에선 높은 완성도를 요구하는 관객의 눈높이를 무시할 수 없는 게 아닐까. ‘관객이 세대교체를 원한다’는 게 그의 말이다. “독일도 베를린앙상블이나 도이체스테아터처럼 거장들이 지탱하는 보수적인 극장이 있지만 늘 티켓이 남아요. 요즘엔 막심고리키극장이 연일 매진인데, 세대교체에 열려 있거든요. 막심고리키 예술감독은 언더그라운드에서 잘해서 바로 스카웃됐고, 오스터마이어도 샤우뷔네에서 10년 이상 예술감독을 하고 있지만 그에게 독점권이 없다는 게 중요합니다. 프로그래밍부터 150명 극장식구들이 민주적으로 다 함께 참여하니 극장 분위기 자체가 능동적이죠. 우리도 문화적 세대교체가 이뤄져야 패러다임도 바뀔 겁니다.”하지만 디지털 미디어 시대에 세대교체가 된다고 연극의 소통 기능이 얼마나 회복될까. 그는 “현대사회에 연극이 양적인 영향력은 부족하지만 광화문 블랙텐트처럼 직접적으로 문제제기하는 영향력은 아직 있다”고 했다. “문제는 그것만으로 연극이 되는 건 아니란 거죠. 직접 소통의 힘이 얼마나 미래지향적인 방식으로 표현되느냐인데, 연극인들이 발로 뛰면서 체화부터 해야 해요. 손쉽게 얻은 정보의 융합만으로 연극을 만들면 누가 만들어도 진부해질테죠.”김재엽은 사실 검열 사태의 최초 목격자였다. 2013년 검열의 단초가 된 박근형 연출의 ‘개구리’와 같은 날 국립극단 마당을 사이에 둔 소극장 판에서 연극 ‘알리바이 연대기’를 개막하며 일련의 과정을 생생하게 지켜본 것이다. ‘알리바이 연대기’도 못지않게 정치적인 작품이었지만 ‘개구리’가 문제시되는 동안 동아연극상, 대한민국 연극대상, 각종 연극상을 휩쓰는 아이러니도 경험했다. “정권 첫 해라 국립극단에서 신경을 많이 썼어요. 리허설 당시 근형 선배나 저나 좀 우화적으로 바꾸라는 얘길 들었죠. 공동제작이었던 저는 우리 가족 이야기고 다 팩트라서 못 바꾼다 버텼고, 국립극단 의뢰로 연출한 근형 선배는 오히려 좀 바꿨는데 그렇게 됐네요.”지금은 사태의 최후 수습자가 됐다. 검열백서위원회 사무국장을 맡아 내년 1월 백서 발간을 준비중이다. 검열 사태를 정확히 진단해 문화정책의 구조적 한계를 드러내야 어떤 권력 하에서도 흔들리지 않는 시스템을 구축할 수 있기에 백서를 만든단다. “지금 공공극장에 절실한 건 시민들과의 소통 시스템이에요. 프로그래밍에 앞서 여론수렴을 해야죠. 베를린에선 극장 컨퍼런스가 정말 많아요. 문화부 직원까지 와서 공론화시킬 주제가 무엇인지 논하는데, 우린 사람 먼저 뽑고 작품 정하고 그 작품 해설을 위해 담론을 갖다 붙이니 맥락이 없죠. 공론화할 담론이 있으면 연극이 경계를 넘을 수 있어요. 엘리트 연극인 위주로는 극장 기능이 공적으로 확장될 수 없습니다.”극장도 변해야 하지만 사람도 변해야 한다. 지원금에만 의존하는 예술가는 시스템에 갇힐 수밖에 없기 때문이다. “커뮤니티 전용극장 같은 하드웨어 지원이 필요해요. 지금은 지원금을 받아도 극장 대관에 다 써야하죠. 작은 극장에서 최소한의 커뮤니티를 스스로 운영하면서 공연하게 해야 자기 작업을 할 수 있어요. 연극이 힘을 잃는 이유는 정확하게 타겟에 도달하지 못해서에요. 관객을 발견하는 연극을 해야죠. 멋진 공간에서 지원받는 엘리트의 꿈만 꾸다가는 점점 제도 안에 고립될 겁니다. 샤우뷔네 배우들은 쉬는 날 작은 스튜디오에서 캬바레 공연을 하며 베이스캠프를 유지하고 있더군요. 시스템에 길들여지지 않는 방법이죠.”글 유주현 객원기자