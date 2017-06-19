Coming of age with a crown prince : Child actor Yeo Jin-goo is all grown up in ‘Warriors of the Dawn’

Actor Yeo Jin-goo says he has grown with the film “Warriors of the Dawn.” Yeo started his career in 2005 as a child actor in “Sad Movie.” [20TH CENTURY FOX]

Poster for “Warriors of the Dawn,” directed by Chung Yoon-chul and starring Lee Jung-jae, left, and Yeo Jin-goo. [20TH CENTURY FOX]

When Yeo Jin-goo made his big-screen debut in 2005, he was a doe-eyed 8-year-old child actor. Now, he’s all grown up and ready to make the transition into adulthood.The 19-year-old showed his acting chops in the recently released historical drama “Warriors of the Dawn,” where he plays a young Prince Gwanghae caught in the midst of the 1592 Imjin War between Korea and Japan.The movie did not perform as well as hoped, but it proved worthwhile for Yeo’s personal development. His acting career seems to be on an upward trajectory, with a television drama on his plate and another movie coming up. For Yeo, with a natural charm that has aged well with him, it’s all just the beginning.The following are edited excerpts from an interview that Yeo did with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.On the one hand, I identified with him, and on the other, I envied him. He was forced to rule Korea at such a young age. On top of that, he found out he had been abandoned by his father. To be honest, I wouldn’t have wanted to live. While he is just struggling to get through, he finds out about his mother and tries to commit suicide. I felt his hardships.But he shows a side of himself that even he hadn’t known, and most importantly, he has insight into recognizing [good] people. If the viewers try to sympathize with that, it will help with noticing the detailed differences [in my acting] throughout the movie. If they can’t, then it means I have to work harder.I actually asked the director [if he knew any works I could study], but neither he nor I could think of any. I had to act out Prince Gwanghae before he became king, so it was a lot different from the Gwanghae characters that I knew back then. I thought about what to watch but changed my mind and decided to create a new character altogether.The director told me he liked my child acting, so I looked up my past work and studied my own acting for the first time. I haven’t aged that much from back then, but I do see things I didn’t know before. I didn’t understand it when my seniors told me they wanted me “to grow up just like this.” Now that I see that, my acting was so pure. It’s true that I’ve come to think too much about the character because I’ve started having personal desires about my characters. But when you’re young, you can’t help but act pure. In a way, I feel sad that I won’t be able to go back [to that method] even if I wanted to.Yes. But this character was surprisingly easy to get into. I think it’s because I didn’t try to do something or achieve something [in particular]. When I approached more senior actors with an ambitious mind, they treated me accordingly, and that helped me feel more comfortable. I couldn’t think much about things because I was too tired. (Laughs)To put it nicely, I felt like I was getting healthier. But it was one of the most physically challenging shooting processes I had been in.I think I grew. For the first time, I didn’t try to do something. I felt that the way other warriors looked at me would reveal Prince Gwanghae and his character. I figured that it wouldn’t be appropriate [for the role] to step up and act like a different leader. In fact, I prepared a lot before the shooting but didn’t use much of that preparation. I just tried to feel what my seniors were feeling. This movie gave a lot to me.BY CHO YEON-GYEONG [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]잘~컸다! 아역 시절부터 유명세를 치른 배우 여진구(19)가 어엿한 성인 배우로 자연스러운 변화를 꾀하고 있다. 영화 '대립군(정윤철 감독)'을 통해 전공과목이라 할 수 있는 사극 장르를 다시 한 번 택했고, 배우라면 누구나 한 번쯤 탐낼만한 광해 캐릭터를 여진구만의 색깔로 소화했다.성적은 다소 아쉽지만 고생한 흔적이 역력한 열연에 반기를 들 수는 없다. 지금도, 여전히 성장 중인 여진구는 흥행 그 자체보다 배우로서 다양한 매력을 선보이는 것이 어쩌면 더 중요하다. 낙천적인 성격은 여진구의 도전 의지에 큰 영향력을 끼치고 있기도 하다.드라마·영화를 막론하고 종횡무진 활약 중인 여진구는 또래 배우들처럼 청춘물에 관심을 보이면서도, 연기 외에 딱히 마음을 쏟고 있는 관심사는 없다며 천생 배우의 면모를 뽐냈다. 운전·음주 등 미팅 빼고는 다 해봤다며 해맑게 미소짓는 여진구에 신뢰감을 표할 수 밖에 없는 이유다."공감했고 한 편으로는 부러웠다. 그 어린 나이에 하루 아침에 조선을 짊어지고 이끌어 가게 됐다. 거기에 아버지에게 버림 받았다는 상황까지 알게 됐다. 솔직히 진짜 살기 싫었을 것 같다. 겨우 버티고 있는데 어머니에 대해 알게 되면서 자살 시도까지 한다. '안타깝고 힘들었겠구나' 싶었다.""그 상처를 혼자 끌어 안았다면 더 마음이 아팠을텐데 주변인들로 인해 자신감을 찾고 자존감을 회복한다. 신분의 무게도 깨닫고. 그런 지점은 부러웠다. 아직은 찾아오지 않았지만 앞으로 나 역시 공허함을 느낄 수 있다. 그럴 때 '대립군'을 보면 도움이 될 것 같다.""임금이 될 자질이 전혀없는 소년이다. 하지만 언뜻 본인도 몰랐던 내면의 다른 모습을 보이고 무엇보다 사람을 알아 볼 줄 아는 눈을 갖고 있다. 그런 모습을 관객들이 함께 공감해 주신다면 디테일한 변화가 보일 것이라 생각했다. 그렇지 않다면 내가 더 잘 했어야 하는 것이겠지.""안 그래도 감독님께 여쭤봤는데 감독님도 나도 마땅한 작품이 떠오르지 않았다. 광해는 광해이지만 왕이 되기 전 왕세자 시절의 광해이고 지금까지 내가 알고 있던 광해의 모습과도 많이 달랐다. 그래서 어떤 작품을 볼까 하다가 '그냥 신경쓰지 않고 새로운 캐릭터를 만들어 보자'는 쪽으로 마음이 굳혀졌다.""처음에는 막막함이 컸는데 감독님께서 뜬금없이 내 아역시절 연기가 좋았다고 하시더라. 그래서 나도 내 어린시절 작품을 다시 찾아봤다. 처음으로 내 연기를 보면서 연구했던 것 같다.""지금도 그 때에 비해 엄청 나이가 들지는 않았지만 몰랐던 것들이 보이더라. 선배님들께서 지나가며 '이대로 자랐으면 좋겠다'고 하셨는데 이해하지 못했다. 지금 보니까 참 멋 모르고 순수하게 연기했더라. 아무래도 성장하면서 캐릭터에 대해 더 연구하게 되고 개인적인 욕심도 생기다 보니까 점점 생각이 많아지는 것이 사실이다. 근데 어릴 땐 있는 그대로 순수하게 연기할 수 밖에 없지 않나. 돌아가고 싶기도 한데 돌아갈 수 없을 것 같아 슬프기도 했다.""맞다. 근데 정할 희한하게도 이번에는 힘든 만큼 몰입이 잘 됐다. 이게 내가 무언가를 해야겠다, 해내야겠다는 생각을 아예 안 해서 그런 것 같기도 하다. 패기있게 선배님들에게 다가갔고 선배님들이 다 받아주셔서 오히려 편하게 임할 수 있었다. 힘드니까 잡생각도 많이 안 들었던 것 같다.(웃음) 좋게 표현하면 건강해지는 느낌이랄까. 지금까지 촬영했던 작품 중 육체적 고충은 확실히 최고였다.""성장한 것 같다. 처음으로 내가 먼저 뭘 하려고 하지 않았다. 대립군이 날 바라보는 눈빛이 광해를 잘 드러내 줄 것 같았다. 직접 나서서 색다른 리더의 모습을 보이는 것은 좀 안 어울린다고 판단했다. 그래서 촬영 전 준비를 많이 했지만 막상 현장에서는 활용하지 않았다. 내 옆에 누워있는 선배들을 보면서 최대한 느끼려고 했다. 도움을 많이 받은 작품이다."조연경 기자