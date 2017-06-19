Verify before all (국문)

President Moon Jae-in is having a hard time with the confirmation of nominees for major positions, but when it comes to vetting his picks, he’s far better off than U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Trump Administration was supported by voters angry at illegal immigrants. Trump pledged to build a wall on the border with Mexico to prevent illegal entries. However, in February, Andrew Puzder, Trump’s choice for labor secretary, withdrew the nomination after he admitted hiring an undocumented housekeeper. Duties of the job include cracking down on illegal employment of undocumented immigrants. The screening process plainly failed.
Employing undocumented workers as domestic help was an issue that surfaced in confirmation hearings in the Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations. So-called “nannygate” scandals are being repeated in the Trump administration. Puzder’s housekeeper controversy was not picked up by the administration itself. It was exposed by the Huffington Post.
In January, Monica Crowley backed away from an appointment as White House communications director over an allegation of plagiarism. Vincent Viola, nominee for army secretary, withdrew voluntarily over a possible conflict of interest. Then Trump named Mark Green for the post, and he ended up bowing out over controversial remarks on LGBT issues, Muslims and Hispanics.
Some cabinet members confirmed by Congress experienced extreme partisan discord. The vote for Attorney General-nominee Jeff Sessions was postponed when Democrats boycotted the Senate Judiciary Committee in late January. On Jan. 31, Democrats and Republicans clashed over Sessions at the Judiciary Committee, and suddenly they fought over Obama. Republican Senator Ted Cruz said the eight years of the Obama Administration had been “lawless.” Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat, said that when Richard Nixon fired an independent special prosecutor, the attorney general and the deputy attorney general resisted. The attacks on former presidents’ competence sounded familiar to Korean ears.
In the same month, Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee rejected treasury secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin and health secretary nominee Tom Price for false asset reports and investments in a health insurance company respectively. As the Democrats boycotted the committee hearing, it was broadcast that Chairman Orrin Hatch and a few Republican members were sitting in the empty chamber. Hatch was furious and openly called Democratic members “idiots.” The ruling and opposition parties in Korea may have lively contests of will, but they don’t call each other idiots — at least not yet.
Most of all, the Trump Administration’s failure in vetting showed in the appointment of Mike Flynn as National Security Advisor. Trump chose Flynn as the helmsmen of national security policy without taking into account his history of contacts with Russians, setting up the catastrophic “Russia-gate” scandal, which has yet to subside. The Moon Jae-in administration is contemplating whether to change a few of its nominees. The Trump administration has already crossed that line. We can learn from the mistakes of the Trump administration how important verification is.
문재인 정부가 주요 공직 후보자의 검증 문제로 곤욕을 치르고 있지만 그래도 사전 검증에 관한 한 미국의 도널드 트럼프 정부보다는 상황이 나아 보인다. 현재까지는 그렇다.
트럼프 정부는 불법체류자에 대한 강렬한 분노에 힘 입어 등장한 정부다. 불법체류자를 막기 위해 멕시코와의 국경에 만리장성을 쌓겠다고 했다. 그런데 불법체류자의 불법 취업을 막아야 할 앤드류 퍼즈더 노동장관 후보자가 불법체류자를 가정부로 고용한 게 드러나 사퇴하는 코미디 같은 일이 지난 2월 벌어졌다. 사전 검증에 실패했기 때문에 벌어진 일이었다.
불법체류자 고용 논란은 ‘내니게이트(Nannygate)’라는 조어가 있을 정도로 빌 클린턴, 조지 W 부시, 버락 오바마 정부 모두에서 등장했던 인사 청문 단골 메뉴다. 그런데도 트럼프 정부는 이를 반복했다. 더구나 퍼즈더의 가정부 논란은 정부가 뒤늦게라도 자체적으로 걸러낸 게 아니었다. 허핑턴포스트 보도로 시작됐다.
백악관 전략커뮤니케이션국장에 임명됐던 모니카 크롤리는 앞서 1월 논문 표절 의혹으로 사임했다. 트럼프 정부가 지명했던 육군장관 후보자 빈센트 비올라는 지난 2월 공직자 이해 상충 문제로 자진 사퇴했다. 그래서 후보자로 마크 그린을 재지명했는데 성소수자ㆍ무슬림ㆍ히스패닉 비하 발언이 문제가 돼 또 사퇴했다.
의회의 인사 청문을 통과한 일부 장관들도 그 과정에서 극심한 여야 갈등을 초래했다. 1월 말 제프 세션스 법무장관 후보자에 대한 상원 법사위의 표결은 민주당의 거부로 파행을 빚었다. 그달 31일 세션스를 놓고 충돌하던 법사위의 여야는 느닷없이 오바마를 놓고 싸웠다. “오바마 8년은 무법이었다 ”(테드 크루즈 공화당 상원의원), “리처드 닉슨 대통령이 특검을 해임했을 땐 법무장관과 부장관이 저항했다”(다이앤 파인스타인 민주당 상원의원)로 전ㆍ현직 대통령의 자질을 공격했다. 왠지 익숙한 장면 아닌가.
그달 상원 재무위의 민주당 청문위원들은 스티브 므누신 재무장관 후보자와 톰 프라이스 보건복지부장관 후보자가 각각 허위 재산신고와 건강보험사 투자로 공직 부적격자라며 거부했다. 민주당이 재무위를 보이콧하는 실력 행사에 돌입해 오린 해치 위원장과 공화당 의원 몇명 만이 앉아 있는 텅 빈 재무위 화면이 미국 방송에 나갔다. 분노한 해치 위원장은 민주당 의원들을 향해 “멍청이들(idoits)”이라고 공개 비난했다. 지금 여의도에서 여야가 힘겨루기를 하고 있지만 그래도 멍청이라는 말을 입에 담지는 않는다.
무엇보다 트럼프 정부는 마이크 플린을 국가안보보좌관을 지명해 사전 검증에서 결정적으로 실패했다. 플린이 러시아측 인사와 접촉했던 과거가 불거질 가능성을 생각하지 않은 채 국가안보 정책의 조타수로 임명했다가 결국 러시아 게이트라는 초대형 악재의 출발점을 만들었다. 문재인 정부는 장관 후보자 몇 명을 바꾸는가 마는가의 문제로 고민하지만 트럼프 정부는 이미 그 선을 넘었다. 사전 검증이 얼마나 중요한지를 보여주는 반면교사가 트럼프 정부다.
