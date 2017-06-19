Beyond public pay (국문)
성과연봉제 폐지, 공공기관 효율 어떻게 높일 건가
June 19,2017
President Moon Jae-in’s administration has effectively scrapped his predecessor’s performance-based pay system in the public sector, with the Ministry of Strategy and Finance saying it would allow individual public institutions to use their own discretion in reverting back to the old salary system.
Although the government did not specifically nullify the guideline that suggests annual salaries be paid based on performance instead of seniority, the freedom to choose between the two is nevertheless a de facto reversal of the policy. For its part, the Ministry of the Interior announced it was doing away with a scoring system that gave preferential points or fiscal incentives to public organizations that complied with performance-based pay.
The hurriedly introduced performance-based pay system had many flaws. Since it was recommended in January last year, all 120 public institutions signed up for the new system by June without taking time to customize their guidelines through discussions with their respective labor unions. Of the 120, just 48 were able to enact the new system through board approval because they could not earn union consent. The system was designed to raise efficiency and productivity in the public sector, but it has also been criticized as a way to whip employees and kick out underperforming workers. In May, a district court in Seoul issued an injunction on a plan by the Korea Housing and Urban Guarantee to enforce a performance-based pay system because it did not have union consent.
Still, such a system is one way to make the public sector more productive. Most public enterprises are oversized and incompetent. Unions are more interested in protecting their vested interests than overseeing recklessness by the management. Taxpayers wish to see their money spent wisely and efficiently. A reversal in performance-based pay must not stall much-needed reforms in the public sector.
The administration must come up with new ways to enhance government efficiency through discussions with management and unions. That is how it can earn support for its agenda to increase hiring in the public sector.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 17, Page 26
박근혜 정부 시절 일괄 확대·도입됐던 공공기관 성과연봉제가 제도 시행 1년 만에 좌초됐다. 기획재정부는 어제 '공공기관 성과연봉제 관련 후속조치'를 통해 공공기관 보수체계를 성과연봉제 도입 이전으로 환원하거나 변경할 수 있도록 허용했다. 사실상 성과연봉제를 폐기한 것이다. 행정자치부도 같은 날 지방공기업 경영평가 때 성과연봉제 도입 여부를 근거로 기관에 가·감점을 주거나 재정 인센티브를 부여했던 것을 없애기로 했다.
'박근혜표 성과연봉제'에 여러 문제점이 있었던 것은 사실이다. 지난해 1월 도입을 천명한 뒤 불과 5개월 만에 모든 공공기관이 이 제도를 도입했다. 각기 다른 노사 문제를 안고 있는 공공기관들의 사정과 특수성이 반영되기 어려웠다. 이 때문에 노사합의가 안 돼 120개 대상 기관 중 48개가 이사회 결의만으로 제도를 도입했다. 공공부문에 경쟁을 불어넣기 위해 도입한다면서 "저성과자 퇴출을 위한 것은 아니다"고 강조해 스스로 모순이라는 지적도 받았다. 지난 5월 서울중앙지법은 금융노조 주택도시보증공사지부가 공사를 상대로 낸 성과연봉제 무효 소송에서 '노조와 합의 없이 강제로 도입한 성과연봉제는 무효'라며 노조 승소 판결을 내리기도 했다.
하지만 그렇다고 해서 공공기관 효율성 향상이라는 성과연봉제의 취지를 부정할 수는 없다. 공공기관 중 상당수가 조직은 방만한데 효율성이 낮다는 비판을 받는다. 이를 감시해야 할 노조는 공익보다 정규직 중심의 기득권을 지키는 데 관심을 둔다는 지적도 많다. 국민은 일을 열심히 하는 사람을 제대로 가려내 공공부문의 생산성이 높아지길 기대한다. 박근혜표 성과연봉제 폐지가 공공기관 개혁 중단을 의미해서는 안 되는 이유다. 정부는 충분한 노사 논의를 거쳐 공공부문 효율성을 높일 수 있는 방안을 마련해 내놓아야 한다. 그래야 새 정부가 역점을 두고 있는 공공부문 인력 확충도 명분을 얻을 수 있다. 놀고 먹는 공무원이 양산되는 것 아니냐는 우려를 확실하게 씻어내야 한다.