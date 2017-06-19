On the wrong foot (국문)

A special adviser on foreign affairs and national security to President Moon Jae-in, while outlining the president’s idea of how to achieve denuclearization in North Korea, has raised a stir just before the leaders of Seoul and Washington are scheduled to meet at the end of the month for their first summit.
Moon Chung-in, a scholar acting as the president’s special adviser on foreign and North Korean affairs, shared what he claimed was the president’s idea for resolving the standoff over North Korea’s nuclear and missile developments during a forum on the U.S.-Korea alliance at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, D.C. on Friday.
Moon said Seoul was willing to persuade Washington to scale down joint U.S.-Korea military exercises and the deployment of American strategic arms on the Korean Peninsula if Pyongyang suspends its nuclear and missile program. He added that stalling the full installation of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) missile shield for an environmental inquiry should not be seen as undermining the U.S.-Korea alliance. “Thaad is a weapons system,” he said. “An alliance shouldn’t break up over something like that.”
The comments are hardly timely considering that Pyongyang has made it crystal clear that its nuclear program is not a bargaining chip. The strategic weapons defending South Korea and the regular joint military drills are physical symbols of the U.S.-Korea alliance. They are too valuable to be offered as bargaining chips with an unreliable regime like the one in Pyongyang.
North Korea has a track record of secretly developing weapons even after it has promised denuclearization. It cannot be wise for Seoul to propose downsizing U.S. strategic arms and military exercises. What happens if North Korean leader Kim Jong-un promises one thing and resumes tests? The United States is not likely to restore strategic weapons and joint exercises that cost huge amounts of money once they are scaled back.
Remarks that can jeopardize the alliance between the two countries help little. The U.S. Department of State said it understood the comments as the personal opinions of the special adviser. Moon Chung-in must speak with the kind of discretion befitting his role and not undermine national interests.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 19, Page 30
문정인 대통령 통일외교안보 특보가 지난 16일 밝힌 북핵 해법 구상은 여러모로 우려를 낳는다. 문 특보는 이날 워싱턴 DC 우드로윌슨 센터에서 문재인 대통령의 제안이라며 "북한이 핵·미사일 활동을 중단하면 미국의 한반도 전략자산과 한·미 한동군사훈련을 축소할 수 있다"고 말했다. 이어 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드)체계 배치에 대해 "이 문제로 한·미동맹이 깨진다면 그게 무슨 동맹이냐"라고도 했다고 한다.
이들 발언은 북한이 핵을 절대 포기하지 않겠다고 거듭 밝힌 상황에서 과연 적절한 것인지 의문이다. 한반도에 배치한 전략자산과 합동 군사훈련은 굳건한 한·미동맹의 상징이다. 이런 소중한 자산들을 이처럼 쉽게 내칠 수 있는지 묻지 않을 수 없다.
또 북한은 비핵화 약속을 지키는 척하면서 몰래 핵무기를 개발했던 전력이 있다. 이런 북한이 핵·미사일 실험을 중단했다고 미 전략자산과 합동 군사훈련을 축소하는 게 올바른 방안인가. 이후 김정은 정권이 돌연 실험을 재개하면 감당할 수 없는 일이 벌어진다. 매사 없애기는 쉬워도 재개하기는 어려운 법이다. 특히 엄청난 돈이 드는 전략자산 배치와 합동 군사훈련을 복원시키는 건 절대 쉽지 않다.
한·미 정상회담을 불과 12일 앞둔 시점에서 이런 발언이 나온 것도 유감이다. 그렇지 않아도 미 정치인에 대한 홀대 논란에다 17개월 간 북한에 억류됐다 혼수 상태로 풀려난 오토 웜비어 사건으로 김정은 정권은 물론 문재인 정부에 대한 미 정계의 감정도 그리 좋지 않다. 이처럼 민감한 상황에서는 한·미 공조에 틈이 있는 것처럼 비춰질 수 있는 언행은 삼가하는 게 옳다. 그의 발언 이후 미 국무부가 "문 특보의 견해는 개인 입장으로 본다"고 밝힌 것도 불편한 심경의 반영일 것이다.
그는 이번 발언을 두고 순수한 개인 의견이라고 주장한다지만 누가 대통령 특보의 언행을 그렇게 보겠는가. 문 특보는 자신의 발언이 가져올 파장을 고려해 앞으로는 바위처럼 진중히 처신해야 할 것이다.