New wine in old bottles (국문)

At a ceremony commemorating the June 15th North-South Joint Declaration, President Moon Jae-in said, “If North Korea refrains from conducting additional nuclear or missile provocations, we can talk with North Korea without preconditions.” Attention is on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s response to Moon’s proposal. In the New Year’s address, Kim Jong-un said that he must do something to make a meaningful year to open a new chapter in self-reliant reunification. Moon’s proposal is a hot potato for Kim.
However, it is likely to take time for Kim to respond to Moon’s push for resuming talks for two reasons. First, the North Korean officials in charge of contacting Seoul are so accustomed to outdated solutions. On June 14, the Committee for Peaceful Reunification of the Country claimed that South Korean authorities need to choose between self-reliance or dependency on foreign powers, between working with fellow Koreans or prioritizing the Korea-U.S. alliance.
The Committee for Peaceful Reunification of the Country is an organization directly under the State Affairs Commission in charge of unification efforts. The chairman is Ri Son-gwon, who is known to be the right-hand man of Kim Yong-chol, head of North Korea’s United Front Department. They both have military backgrounds and are more familiar with confrontation than dialogue. Kim Yong-chol is not an appropriate person for talks, as he is responsible for attacks on the warship Cheonan and Yeonpyeong Island. In July 2017, Kim Yong-chol resumed the coded broadcasting used to give directions to North Korean spies sent to the South. The coded broadcasting, which stopped after the inter-Korean Summit in June 2000, has been sent out 38 times so far. It shows that they avoid “changes.”
Secondly, the North Korean economy is becoming lively despite economic sanctions. Since the May 24 sanctions that started in 2010, inter-Korean economic exchanges have been halted, but as a balloon effect, North Korea-China trade increased drastically. According to the Kotra report, trade between North Korea and China grew from $3.4 billion in 2010 to $5.6 billion in 2011 after the sanctions and to $6.8 billion in 2014. Also, local marketplaces increased from 200 in 2010 to more than 400 in 2015. An emerging class of nouveau riche is now visible.
Andray Abrahamian, associate director of research at Choson Exchange, has said the logistics network is developing in North Korea and that online commerce is also active. Chosun Exchange is a Singapore-based non-profit organization providing economic and business management programs to North Korean residents. It suggests that Kim Jong-un has less reason to jump at Moon’s proposal for talks.
Therefore, Kim Jong-un cannot wisely handle this hot potato with Kim Yong-chol and Ri Son-gwon. Do not put new wine into old bottles.
문재인 대통령이 지난 15일 6·15 남북 정상회담 기념식에서 “북한이 핵과 미사일의 추가 도발을 중단한다면 조건 없이 대화에 나설 수 있다”고 말했다. 김정은 북한 노동당 위원장이 문 대통령의 대화 제의에 어떻게 반응할지 관심이 쏠리고 있다. 김정은은 올해 신년사에서 “자주통일의 새 국면을 열어놓을 매우 의의 깊은 해가 되도록 그 무엇인가를 해야 한다”고 밝혔다. 문 대통령의 대화 제의는 김정은에게 ‘뜨거운 감자’가 됐다.
하지만 김정은이 문 대통령의 대화 제의에 대응하는 데 시간이 걸릴 것으로 보인다. 그 이유는 두 가지다. 첫째로 과거 사고 방식과 구태의연한 해결 방법에 젖은 북한 대남 라인들의 안이한 인식이다. 북한 조국평화통일위원회(조평통)는 지난 14일 “남조선 당국은 자주냐 외세 추종이냐, 우리 민족끼리냐 한·미 동맹이냐 하는 중대기로에서 올바른 결심을 내려야 한다”고 주장했다. 여전히 과거 프레임에 갇힌 발상이다. 조평통은 대남 통일전선 사업을 담당하는 국무위원회의 직속 기구다. 위원장은 이선권으로 김영철 통일전선부장의 오른팔로 알려진 인물이다. 북한의 대남 라인인 통일전선부장과 조평통 위원장이 군인 출신들로 ‘대화’보다 ‘대결’에 익숙한 사람들이다. 특히 김영철은 천안함·연평도 포격 사건의 주범으로 대화 국면에 적합한 인물이 아니다. 또한 김영철은 남파공작원 지령용으로 사용하는 난수(亂數)방송을 지난해 7월부터 재개했다. 2000년 6월 남북 정상회담 이후 중단됐던 난수방송을 현재까지 38차례 정도 했다. 이는 그들이 ‘변화’를 기피한다는 것을 보여주는 대목이다.
둘째로 북한 경제가 대북제재에도 불구하고 활기를 띠고 있다. 2010년 5·24 대북제재 조치 이후 남북 경제교류가 막혔지만 풍선 효과로 북·중 경제교류가 오히려 늘었다. KOTRA의 자료에 따르면 북·중 교역량이 2010년 34억 달러였다가 5·24 조치 이후 2011년 56억 달러, 2014년 68억 달러까지 증가했다. 북한의 내수경제도 마찬가지다. 장마당(한국의 시장)은 2010년 200여 개에서 2015년 400여 개로 늘어 경제의 활력소가 됐고, 신흥 재벌인 ‘돈주’의 급성장은 경제의 윤활유로 자리잡았다. 안드레이 아브라하미안 조선익스체인지 연구실장은 “북한 내에 물류 네트워크가 발전하고 있고, 온라인 상거래 또한 활발한 교류가 이뤄지고 있다”고 밝혔다. 조선익스체인지는 싱가포르에 본부를 둔 비영리 기관으로 북한 주민들에게 경제·사업경영 등의 프로그램을 제공하고 있다. 이를 통해 김정은이 문 대통령의 대화 제의에 과거처럼 달려들 이유가 감소했다는 것을 알 수 있다.
따라서 김정은이 손에 쥐고 있는 ‘뜨거운 감자’를 현명하게 대처하려면 과거 프레임에 젖은 김영철-이선권 라인으로는 어렵다. 새 술은 새 부대에 담아야 한다. 김정은은 ‘제2의 임동옥·김양건’을 곁에 둬야 신년사에서 말한 ‘그 무엇인가’와 ‘뜨거운 감자’를 함께 해결할 수 있다.
고수석 통일문화연구소 연구위원·북한학 박사