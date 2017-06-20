No president is an island (국문)
President Moon Jae-in risked a full-scale faceoff with the legislature by sticking to his choice of former UN official Kang Kyung-wha as his foreign minister. The Blue House explained that it can no longer afford a vacancy in the top diplomat position as it has to prepare for a summit meeting in Washington.
It is true that the circumstances on the foreign affairs and security fronts are too grave to stall the appointment of the chief of our foreign ministry. Moon’s choice of a women without credentials and not a part of the clubby foreign ministry clan had been praised as being refreshing. But the confirmation process exposed too many of Kang’s ethical flaws, from using a fake address to tax dodging and plagiarism allegations. She missed most of the guidelines Moon himself set for eligibility for senior public positions. Moreover, Kang did not demonstrate any vision or capabilities in public policymaking sufficient to make up for private shortcomings.
Yet Moon pushed ahead because Kang was evidently popular with the public. He also railroaded through the appointment of Kim Sang-jo, chosen to lead the Fair Trade Commission, who was also strongly contested by the opposition. If he goes ahead with decisions backed solely by public support he will jeopardize his relationship with the legislature. The new government’s policies could hit major snags without support from the opposition-led legislature. The three opposition parties are already warning that they won’t cooperate with the remaining confirmations and bills for a supplementary budget and government reorganization plan. They say the president has disregarded the legislature and they have a point.
Moon must change his ways. He must not force other controversial choices that fail to get consent from the opposition. Admitting to its appointment failures, the Blue House this week activated a committee to recommend candidates for vacant cabinet positions. Moon must end his unilateral recruitments and slipshot vetting processes. The committee must recommend at least three names for every position and scrutinize them independently. Cho Kuk, the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, should apologize for the fiasco over Justice Minister nominee Ahn Kyong-whan.
Moon must sincerely communicate with the legislature and stop thinking he can get his way because he has the backing of the public.
문재인 대통령이 18일 야당이 반대해온 강경화 외교부 장관 후보자의 임명을 강행했다. 강 장관에 대한 국민의 지지가 높은 데다 한·미 정상회담이 열흘 앞으로 다가온 시점에서 더는 임명을 미룰 수 없었다는 게 청와대의 설명이다.
나라가 중대한 외교·안보 위기에 처한 상황에서 외교부 장관 인선을 서둘러야 하는 문 대통령의 심정은 이해 못할 바 아니다. 또 강 장관은 여성으로서 처음 외교부 장관에 지명돼 적지 않은 기대를 모아온 인물이다. 하지만 검증의 뚜껑을 열어보니 위장전입에다 논문표절, 자녀 탈세 등 문 대통령이 약속한 ‘공직 배제 5대 원칙’ 상당수를 위반한 사실이 드러났다. 인사청문회에서 그런 흠결을 덮을 만큼 뛰어난 정책 능력을 보여주지도 못했다는 게 중론이다.
그럼에도 문 대통령은 국민의 지지가 높다는 이유만으로 임명을 강행했다. 검증 과정에서 잇따라 의혹이 드러나 야당이 청문보고서 채택을 거부해온 김상조 공정거래위원장의 임명을 밀어붙인 지 닷새 만이다. 이렇게 지지율과 '여론'만을 업고 정면돌파식 인사를 계속한다면 여야 간 협치는 물 건너간다. 새 정부의 국정동력도 급격히 추락할 우려가 크다. 당장 야 3당은 강 장관 임명 직후 "국회와 국민을 무시한 폭거" "협치 포기 선언"이라 비난하며 김이수 헌법재판소장 후보자 인준과 추경·정부조직법 개정 등에서 협조를 기대하지 말라고 못 박았다.
이제라도 문 대통령의 인사 방식은 달라져야 한다. 청와대도 거듭된 인사실패를 인정하고 금주부터 인사추천위원회를 가동키로 했다고 한다. 만시지탄이다. 이를 계기로 지금까지 문 대통령이 낙점한 인사를 단수 추천하고, 솜방망이식 검증에 그친 관행과 확실히 결별해야 한다. 최소한 3배수로 후보를 확대하고, 대통령 입김에서 자유로운 검증 시스템을 갖춰야 한다. 이와 함께 인사 참사 논란의 한복판에 있는 조국 청와대 민정수석은 부실 검증에 대해 진솔하게 사과해야 할 것이다.
문 대통령은 야당이 의혹을 지나치게 부풀려 발목을 잡는다고 섭섭해할지 모르지만, 야당은 야당대로 대통령이 사전협의 등 국회에 대한 최소한의 대우도 하지 않고 협조만 요구한다며 불만이 크다. 문 대통령은 고공 지지율을 강조하며 인사를 밀어붙이기 앞서 야당이 흔쾌히 협치에 나설 수 있도록 진심으로 소통하는 모습을 보여주기 바란다.