Idealism has its price (국문)

South Korea’s first nuclear power reactor, the Kori-1, was formerly retired on Monday after 40 years of service. President Moon Jae-in attended a ceremonial shutdown and reiterated his commitment to completely phase out nuclear power by 2040. Plans to build new reactors and work to extend the life of active ones will be scrapped. After seeking public approval, he may also halt construction on two additional reactors being built in the Kori complex. The government will soon announce a roadmap to wean Korea off the nuclear electricity that currently makes up a third of its total power supply.
Countries across the globe have been reassessing nuclear power after the disastrous meltdown in Japan in 2011. But Korea doesn’t want to go back to relying on imports to power the nation. Nuclear power is highly cost-effective, which has helped to keep the Korean industrial powerhouse competitive. The life of a nuclear reactor is limited. Of 25 active reactors, 12 are designed to continue operating up to 2030.
The government revisits its 15-year basic energy supply plan every two years. It decided two additional reactors were necessary to replace aging ones to ensure uninterrupted supply. Stopping the construction without a clear alternative supply is not wise. Electric demand has risen 4.4 percent on average per year. The reserve ratio is often insufficient, threatening blackouts during heat waves.
Energy plans must be based on thorough study. Any major shift requires legislative review and public consensus. The countries that have gone nuclear-free are different from us. The economies of Switzerland and Sweden are not that big and they have diversified energy sources. Germany is pursuing a long-term plan to phase out nuclear power after it received a go-ahead from its parliament. Despite increased supplies from renewable energy, electricity bills have jumped by 40 percent. Germany has to buy power from nuclear reactors in France. Despite the Fukushima disaster, Japan has gone back to nuclear power and is building reactors. It could not find better options.
Koreans pay just half of the utility fees charged to people in other developed economies thanks to their commercial nuclear power. Instead of pursuing a purely idealistic agenda, the government must come up with a realistic energy plan.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 20, Page 30
국내 최초 원자력발전소 고리 1호기가 어제 40년 간의 발전을 멈추고 영구 퇴출됐다. 이날 ‘고리 1호기 영구정지 선포식’에 참석한 문재인 대통령은 대선 공약으로 밝힌 ‘2040년 원전 제로’ 정책을 재차 천명했다. 현재 계획 중인 신규 원전을 전면 백지화하고, 설계수명 연장을 중단하며, 현재 공정률이 30%에 달하는 신고리 5, 6호기 건설 중단에 대해 사회적 합의를 도출하겠다는 내용이다. 문 대통령은 이 같은 목표에 맞춰 빠른 시일 내 탈(脫)원전 로드맵을 내놓겠다고 밝혔다.
안전 우려가 있는 원전 없는 세상에 반대할 사람은 없다. 하지만 에너지 자원 대부분을 외국에서 수입하는 한국으로선 국가의 사활이 걸린 에너지 정책을 성급하게 추진해선 곤란하다. 원전은 발전단가가 가장 낮은 고효율 발전수단이기 때문에 국내 전력 공급 의존도가 30%에 달한다. 문제는 고리 1호기처럼 원전도 수명이 있어 비영구적이다. 현재 운영 중인 원전 25기 가운데 2030년까지 설계수명이 돌아오는 원전만 12기에 달한다.
이에 대비해 정부는 2년마다 15년 앞을 내다본 전력계획 기본계획을 수립한다. 이를 토대로 신고리 5, 6호기를 비롯해 노후 원전을 대체할 신규 원전 건설이 추진돼 왔다. 그런데 구체적 로드맵도 없이 이미 진행 중인 원전 건설을 중단하면 어떻게 뒷감당할 수 있을지 걱정된다. 국내 전력 수요는 해마다 4.4%씩 늘어나고 전력예비율은 늘 아슬아슬해 급기야 2011년에는 폭염에 따른 대규모 블랙아웃 사태가 발생했다.
이같이 에너지 문제는 쉽게 결정할 일이 아니다. 국회 논의를 비롯해 공론을 거쳐 국민적 합의를 얻는 것이 마땅하다. 탈원전이 선진국의 추세라지만 공론화를 거쳤고 우리와는 여건도 다르다. 스위스ㆍ스웨덴은 에너지 확보 수단이 많고 경제규모가 크지도 않다. 독일 역시 탈원전을 추진해오고 있지만 메르켈 총리가 11시간 끝장토론을 벌이는 등 국회 논의를 거쳤다. 그래도 후유증은 피하지 못하고 있다. 신재생에너지 발전 비율이 급증했지만 전기료가 40% 넘게 폭등해 ‘원전 대국’인 프랑스에서 전기를 사다 쓸 처지에 빠졌다. 일본은 후쿠시마 원전 사고를 겪었지만 역시 원전 밖에 없다는 이유로 다시 원전 증설에 나서고 있는 것이 탈핵 선언국가들의 현주소다.
안전을 얻는 대신 청구될 전기료 인상 등 기회비용에 대해서도 충분한 설명이 있어야 한다. 현재 한국은 질 좋은 전기를 쓰면서도 선진국에 비해 전기료는 절반 수준에 불과하다. 탈원전으로 기업과 가계에 전기료 폭탄이 투척돼서는 안 될 것이다. 원전 해체를 위해서는 폐연료봉 처리를 비롯해 방사성 폐기물 관리 대책도 서둘러야 한다. 원전 1기를 해체하는 데 최장 20년에 걸쳐 1조원의 비용이 들기 때문이다. 그런데 고준위 방사성 폐기물 처리장이 단 1개도 없는 것이 한국의 현실이다. 고리 1호기 퇴출은 탈원전이라는 듣기 좋은 장밋빛 구호보다는 국가 백년대계를 위해 차질 없는 에너지 수급대책을 세우는 계기가 돼야 할 것이다.