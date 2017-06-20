Korea’s Titan Platform signs deal with China Unicom

Titan Platform, a Seoul-based global information and technology company that provides platform services, has partnered with China Unicom, one of the country’s leading telecommunication providers.The company said Monday that it inked a deal with China Unicom to create a strategic partnership. Under the deal, Titan Platform will provide its services and technologies to its Chinese counterpart, including its flagship clueworks 5, a multimedia device that can connect various digital content while working as an in-home gateway for the Internet of Things.China Unicom will be in charge of sales and marketing of Titan Platform’s services in China.Titan Platform said in a release that it will also provide core technologies, including cloud platform and big data, to engage deeper in expanding China’s advanced telecommunication services.Titan Platform opened a branch in China in April. The company showcased its product lineup at the annual China International Software and Information Service Fair last week.By Choi Hyung-jo