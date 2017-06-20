Samsung SDS partners with Indonesia’s Korindo abroad

Samsung SDS signed a strategic partnership with Indonesia’s Korindo to strengthen its logistics service in foreign markets, the company said Monday.Korindo Group is one of the major Korea-founded companies operating in Indonesia that has wide portfolios including paper, heavy industries, logistics and chemicals.Samsung SDS aims to enhance overseas logistics services and expand revenue there, while Korindo will upgrade its logistics system based on Samsung’s Cello, a logistics service platform.If their strategic partnership works out well the two are aiming to establish a joint venture for logistics.“The partnership will be an opportunity for us to strengthen local services overseas and also secure more foreign customers,” said Kim Hyung-tae, an executive vice president of Samsung SDS. “We will continue to pursue overseas businesses for sustainable growth.”The Samsung unit already signed a five-year business process outsourcing contract for logistics worth 150 billion won ($132 million) with Aditya, which has mineral rights for nickel in Indonesia.By Kim Jee-hee