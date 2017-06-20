SPORTS BRIEFS

FOOTBALLAfter an announcement to leave Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates Pro-league and return home to continue his career, Lee Myung-joo signed a six-month contract with FC Seoul of K-League Classic on Monday.With the addition of Lee, Seoul is expected to excel in the remaining season since they will now be given more options in terms of formation and now have a player who can hopefully meet expectations.There’s quite a special relationship between Lee and Hwang Sun-hong, head coach of FC Seoul, as Lee played under Hwang when he played for Pohang Steelers, before joining Al Ain. Since Hwang had previous experience in working with Lee, he is well aware of his abilities.By Kang Yoo-rimHOCKEYA Korean hockey club has hired a former National Hockey League (NHL) head coach.The Daemyung Killer Whales in the Asia League Ice Hockey (ALIH) announced Monday they have signed Kevin Constantine to be their new head coach.The financial terms of the three-year deal were not disclosed. They’re the first Korean team to hire an ex-NHL bench boss.Constantine, a 58-year-old American, previously coached the San Jose Sharks, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New Jersey Devils in the NHL.He has also had coaching stints in the Western Hockey League and other major junior circuits.With Constantine at the helm for the first time in the 1993-1994 season, the Sharks recorded 82 points, an improvement of an NHL-record 58 points from the previous season.In his first season with the Penguins in 1997-1998, Constantine led them to the Northeast Division title with 98 points.He made five playoff appearances in the NHL and has a regular season record of 161 wins, 150 losses and 61 ties.Yonhap