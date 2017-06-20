Improv night

From left, Bureau International de L’Edition Francaise Director Jean-Guy Boin, author of “La Difference invisible” Mademoiselle Caroline, cartoonist Park Jae-kwang, French Ambassador to Korea Fabien Penone and the Korean Publishers Association President Yoon Chul-ho during the Soiree Francaise event of the Seoul International Book Fair, where the two artists produced art works on-the-spot on marriage and elementary school, two themes chosen at random during the networking event held in Park Hyatt Seoul in southern Seoul on Friday. [PARK SANG-MOON]