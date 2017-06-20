‘Descendants’ stars deny relationship
June 20,2017
Actor Song Joong-ki on Monday denied rumors that he was in a romantic relationship with actress Song Hye-gyo, co-star of the 2016 hit drama “Descendants of the Sun,” amid reports that the two vacationed together in Indonesia.
“Song Joong-ki went on vacation to Bali with his friends before starting promotional activities for his movie ‘Battleship Island,’” Blossom Entertainment said.
Song Hye-gyo’s agency UAA acknowledged the actress recently visited Bali but denied that the two met.
“It is true she went to Bali but it was for a project meeting. We confirmed that she did not meet with Song Joong-ki,” the company explained.
The two stars played a soldier-doctor couple in the hit 2016 KBS 2TV series.
Yonhap