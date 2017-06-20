Jang Hyun-seung to release a July single

Jang Hyun-seung, former member of the boy group Beast, who left the group with a high degree of bitterness, will release a single in July.According to sources in the music industry, Jang is busy preparing the single with a target release date in July.The producer of the upcoming record is reportedly Rado of production duo Black Eyed Pilseung, a renowned hit-maker who produced three songs for girl-group Twice that all went to the top of the domestic charts.This isn’t the first time Jang and Rado have worked together. Rado produced the hit “Troublemaker” and Jang’s solo song “Ma First.”Jang’s first official appearance is set for July 8, when a fan meet is scheduled.The artist left his former group after disagreements with the label and a poor attitude towards his own fans in April 2016. When his former group-mates had to leave the label, Cube Entertainment, due to contract disagreements and were unable to continue performing under the name Beast, they joined another label, Around Us Entertainment, and formed a group named Highlight. Jang added some additional fuel to the flames when he announced he will be using the name Beast to form another boy group with Cube Entertainment.By Kim Jung-kyoon