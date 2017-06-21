Back to business (국문)

When the president of Korea visits another country, competition among companies to join the economic delegation is fierce. A former high-level trade ministry official recalls Ahn Jong-beom, former President Park Geun-hye’s economic affairs secretary, ordering him to include Y. Jacobs Medical in her economic delegation. Choi Soon-sil, a confidante of the former president, testified in court that she had helped KD Corporation secure a spot in Park’s economic delegation during her Southeast Asia tour in 2013 and France visit in 2016.
When a company accompanies the president overseas, it can project the image that it represents Korea in the international community. Domestically, it also signals a good relationship with the administration, which is why small and midsize companies are especially eager to join. The wife of Y. Jacobs Medical’s owner and the CEO of KD are said to have given cash and Chanel bags to Choi in order to get on the list. The Blue House needs to be selective when forming its economic delegations. For a visit to the United States, the delegation typically includes about 30 people, including heads of business organizations and conglomerate chairmen, but even a major company can be ruled out if the owner or company is involved in a controversial issue.
And depending on where the president is visiting, a different business group accompanies the president: the Federation of Korean Industries for a U.S. visit, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry for China and the Korea International Trade Association for Europe.
Park broke these customs. First, she drastically expanded the size of her delegation. On her first visit to the United States in May 2013, she brought with her the largest economic delegation in history, 51 people. It continued to grow in subsequent visits, to 72 for China, 79 for Vietnam and 105 for Germany. By the time she made her second U.S. trip in October 2015, the delegation had grown to 166.
The entity that recruited and selected the participating companies was also changed from the business groups to the Blue House, with the justification of giving more opportunities to small and medium-sized businesses. However, it has since been revealed that the economic delegations were exploited for personal gains.
With President Moon Jae-in making his first trip to the United States later this month, the economic delegation is currently in the works, and the selection process has been returned to the private sector. The Federation of Korean Industries, which has traditionally been in charge of U.S. visits, has been ruled out, and the Korea Chamber of Commerce is facilitating the process. They have considered changing the delegation label to “business group” or “business people support group” because, they said, they represent the private sector and it would be inappropriate to call themselves a “delegation,” which suggests a mission sent to represent the nation. These are the changes that have been implemented in the aftermath of the Park-Choi corruption scandal. We hope the ongoing efforts will correct our stained past.
“안종범 전 청와대 경제수석이 와이제이콥스메디칼을 대통령 경제사절단에 포함하라며 전화번호를 줬다.”(전 산업통상자원부 고위관계자)
"2013년 동남아 순방, 2016년 프랑스 방문 때 KD코퍼레이션이 사절단에 포함되도록 도와준 건 맞다."(최순실 헌재 진술)
대통령의 해외 순방 때 동행하는 경제사절단은 항상 경쟁이 치열하다. 이런저런 사절단은 많지만 대통령과 함께할 기회는 드물기 때문이다. 국제사회에 국가대표급 기업이라는 인식을 심어주고, 국내적으로도 정권과 좋은 관계를 맺고 있다는 신호를 줄 수 있다. 중소기업이라면 더욱 그렇다. 와이제이콥스메디칼을 운영하던 김영재 원장 부인 박모씨와 KD코퍼레이션 이모 사장이 샤넬백과 현금을 최순실에게 안긴 것도 이 때문일 것이다.
이런 사정을 아는지라 청와대도 경제사절단을 까다롭게 고르곤 했다. 방미 사절단의 경우 경제단체장과 대기업 회장을 중심으로 30명 안팎으로 꾸려지는 게 보통이었다. 아무리 큰 기업이라도 오너 개인이나 회사가 물의를 빚으면 배제됐다. 방문 지역에 따라 담당 경제단체도 달랐다. 미국은 전국경제인연합회, 중국은 대한상공회의소, 유럽은 무역협회 식이다. 이명박 전 대통령 때까지 이어지던 이런 관행은 박근혜 전 대통령 때 깨졌다. 먼저 사절단 수를 크게 늘렸다. 2013년 5월 첫 방미 때 51명으로 사상 최대를 기록했다. 이어 중국(72명), 베트남(79명), 독일(105명)로 규모를 늘려나갔다. 2015년 10월 두 번째 방미 때 166명이 참가했고, 2015년 5월 이란 방문 때 236명으로 정점을 찍었다. 참가 기업 모집 주체도 경제단체에서 청와대로 바뀌었다. "중소기업에 더 많은 기회를 준다"는 명분이었다. 하지만 방문 성과를 부풀리기 위해 참가 기업 수를 과장한다는 지적이 나왔다. 국정 농단 사건이 불거지며 최순실 개인의 사익을 위해 경제사절단이 이용됐다는 사실도 드러났다.
이달 말 문재인 대통령의 첫 방미를 앞두고 경제사절단 구성이 한창이다. 관 주도에서 민간 주도로 선발 방식을 바꿨다고 한다. 미국 담당이던 전경련을 배제하고 상의를 창구로 했다. 명칭도 '비즈니스 그룹'이나 '기업인 지원단'으로 바꾸는 것을 검토하고 있다. '나라를 대표해 파견되는 무리'라는 사절단의 뜻이 민간과 어울리지 않기 때문이다. 모두가 최순실 국정 농단의 후폭풍이라 할 수 있다. 잘못된 과거를 청산하는 이런 움직임이 일회성으로 끝나지 않길 바란다.
나현철 논설위원