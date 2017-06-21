A loose cannon (국문)
Controversial and untimely comments by a special adviser to President Moon Jae-in have rattled Seoul-Washington ties ahead of the first summit between the two leaders. Moon Chung-in, presidential special adviser for unification, foreign, and national security affairs told a seminar on the bilateral alliance at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington D.C. Friday that Seoul could consult with the U.S. to scale down joint military exercises and strategic weaponry assets around the Korean Peninsula if North Korea suspends nuclear and missile activities. He dismissed views that the stalling of the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system for an environmental study would undermine bilateral ties.
“If the alliance breaks down over a defensive weapons system like Thaad, you have to question whether the U.S military would come running at the event of an emergency,” he added.
Moon’s comment was met with disapproval in both Washington and Seoul. The Blue House warned that such comments “do not help Korea-U.S. relations.”
Moon’s comments upset Americans most. They seemed to make light of the fact that the Korea-U.S. alliance is based on the deaths of 137,000 American soldiers fighting to protect South Koreans during the Korean War. As a mentor to the president, he should have been respectful of the bilateral relationship and more discreet in discussing new approaches to the North Korean nuclear issue. It is important to approach the nuclear threat through diplomatic and peaceful means. Seoul and Washington could have differences in their approaches. But the more they disagree, the harder they should try to find the best possible solution. Moon’s comments didn’t help the new administrations of the two countries build a relationship.
Even if they were the president’s ideas, the special adviser was wrong to expose the new administration’s strategy at such an early stage. Thaad is crucial as a deterrence and leverage to pull Pyongyang to the negotiating table. Military deterrence can become effective if a missile shield can protect the South’s industrial assets along the southern coast. Moon has raised controversy before with his comments. During a forum in Jeju, he said unconditional dialogue would more effectively solve the North Korean nuclear problem than sanctions. The Blue House should contain Moon or draw clear lines between it and its advisers.
한·미 정상회담을 열흘 정도 앞두고 문정인 통일외교안보 특보의 부적절한 발언이 한·미 동맹을 흔들고 있다. 문 특보는 지난 16일 워싱턴 DC에서 열린 동아시아재단과 우드로윌슨센터가 공동 주최한 세미나에서 “북한이 핵과 미사일 활동을 중단하면 미국 전략자산의 한반도 전개와 한·미 연합훈련을 축소할 수 있다”고 말했다. 그는 또 “사드(THAAD·고고도미사일방어 체계)가 동맹의 전부인 것처럼 말하는데 (이러면)유사시 미군이 (한국에)온다는 데 대한 회의감이 든다”고도 했다. 문 특보의 발언에 청와대는 어제 “한·미 관계에 도움이 되지 않는다”며 엄중 경고했다.
문 특보의 가벼운 발언 때문에 우리 국민은 물론 미국 내에서도 걱정이 많다. 우선 그는 한·미 동맹이 한국전쟁 때 13만7000여 명의 미군 전사상자 위에 만들어진 혈맹이라는 점을 간과하고 있다. 적어도 그가 문재인 대통령의 통일외교안보 멘토라면 한·미 동맹을 존중하고 북핵 해결에 신중했어야 했다. 곧 닥쳐올 북한의 실질적인 핵위협을 평화적으로 푸는 것은 무엇보다도 중요하다. 이를 위해 한·미가 최대의 압박과 개입으로 나서고 있지 않은가. 물론 문재인 정부와 트럼프 정부의 해법에 차이가 있을 수 있다. 하지만 그럴수록 더 긴밀한 조율이 필요하다. 이런 마당에 풍선에 바람을 빼는 듯한 문 특보의 발언은 한·미 동맹을 흔들고 불신을 확산시켜 버렸다.
설사 문 특보의 발언이 문 대통령의 생각을 대변했더라도 핵심적인 내용을 모두 까발리면 전략이 노출되고 그 다음 대안을 제시하기 어려울 것이다. 사드만 해도 그렇다. 북한을 대화로 유도하기 위한 최후의 압박 수단인 대북 군사제재에는 사드가 필수적이다. 북한의 탄도미사일로부터 남부지역의 산업단지를 보호할 수 있어야 대북 군사제재안이 효력을 발휘한다.
문 특보의 부적절한 발언은 처음이 아니다. 지난 1일 제주포럼에서도 북핵에 대해 제재·압박보다 조건없는 협상을 언급해 논란이 됐다. 차제에 이런 분란을 일으키는 특보에 대해 청와대와 정부는 과감하게 선을 긋거나 부적절한 발언을 엄히 자제시키기 바란다.