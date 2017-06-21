Truly sensitive timing (국문)

The death of a 22-year American college student upon returning home in a pitiable state after spending almost a year and a half in captivity in North Korea will likely weigh heavily on future inter-Korean relations. Otto Warmbier was stopped from leaving Pyongyang on Jan. 2, 2016 for trying to steal a propaganda banner from his hotel while traveling in the country as part of a tour group. In March, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor for subversion. Very suddenly, he was allowed to return home on June 13.
Americans are enraged by North Korea’s harsh treatment of the young man. U.S. President Donald Trump condemned the brutality of the North Korean regime. In a separate statement, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made it clear that Washington holds North Korea accountable for Warmbier’s “unjust imprisonment” and demanded the release of three other Americans still detained in the country.
Warmbier’s parents claimed their son had suffered “awful, torturous mistreatment” by North Koreans.
The issue will hang heavily over the upcoming summit between liberal South Korean President Moon Jae-In and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump as the two administrations have seen fissures in policy towards North Korea grown even before the two men meet. Trump, in his so-called maximum-pressure-and-engagement approach, has been doing his best to mount greater pressure on Pyongyang via Beijing to make it succumb to international wishes. Moon, on the other hand, wants to restore South Korea’s role in the complicated relationship and solve the nuclear threat through an improved inter-Korea relationship.
Seoul’s stalling of the full deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system has irked Washington, which takes the issue as a rejection of the alliance. Moon Chung-in, a special presidential advisor on security and diplomatic affairs, confounded Washington by suggesting that the two states should discuss scaling down U.S. strategic assets and joint military exercises to make Pyongyang suspend its nuclear activities.
President Moon sent a letter expressing condolences to the Warmbier family. Yet the new administration remains committed to its positions and plans to elaborate on the need for improved inter-Korean relations during the summit with Trump.
Seoul needs flexibility in its diplomacy. Trump could feel insulted if the South Korean president argues for more engagement of Pyongyang at such a sensitive time. What is urgent is for North Korea to immediately release the six South Koreans and three Americans it continues to detain.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 21, Page 30
북한에 장기간 억류됐던 미국 대학생 오토 웜비어가 귀국 6일만인 숨진 것은 남북관계에 큰 악재가 아닐 수 없다. 관광차 북한에 갔던 웜비어는 정치선전물을 훔치려던 혐의로 15년 노동교화형을 선고 받고 복역하다 17개월만에 혼수 상태로 풀려났었다.
그의 죽음으로 미국에서는 북한에 대한 비난이 들끓고 있다. 현지 언론은 물론이고 도널드 트럼프 대통령 자신이 "북한의 잔혹성을 규탄한다"고 밝혔다. 미 국무부는 "부당한 감금과 관련해 반드시 북한에 책임을 묻겠다"고 강조했다. 멀쩡하던 22세의 청년이 식물인간으로 돌아와 며칠만에 숨졌으니 가혹행위 때문이란 말이 나오고도 남을 상황이다.
우리에게 닥친 문제는 이 사건이 문재인 정권 출범 후 첫 한·미 정상회담을 열흘도 안남긴 민감한 시점에서 터졌다는 것이다. 현재 한·미 양국은 북한 문제를 두고 상당한 입장 차를 보이고 있다. 트럼프 행정부는 ‘최대의 압박과 관여(maximum pressure and engagement)’ 정책의 기조에서 다각도, 특히 중국을 통한 대북 제재에 공을 들이고 있다. 반면에 문재인 정부는 남북관계 복원을 통한 북핵 해결에 갈수록 무게를 싣고 있다. 엇박자가 날 수 밖에 없는 형국이다.
그렇지 않아도 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 배치 지연에다 문정인 대통령 통일외교안보특보의 전략자산 및 한미연합훈련 축소 발언으로 한·미관계가 삐그덕거리는 판이다.
생각도 못한 일이 터지자 정부는 문재인 대통령 명의의 조전을 윔비어 유족에게 전하는 등 나름 진화에 나서고는 있다. 하지만 웜비어 사망 이후 흘러나오는 청와대 측 발언을 들어보면 제대로 상황 파악이 되고 있는지 의심이 들 지경이다. 북한에 대한 미국의 여론이 극도로 악화된 상황임에도 이번 정상회담을 통해 남북관계 개선의 필요성을 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령에게 주지시킬 계획이라는 것이다.
원칙적으로 미 대학생 사망 때문에 대북 기조를 흔들 수는 없지만 매사 세론의 흐름을 보고 일의 강약을 조절하는 게 현명한 법이다. 가뜩이나 북한에 대한 감정이 악화된 트럼프 대통령에게 남북 관계 개선에 앞장 서 달라고 주문하는 게 옳은 지 고민해야 할 것이다.
이번 비극의 책임을 져야할 북한은 어떻게 웜비어가 혼수상태가 됐는지 자세한 진상을 밝혀야 한다. 그렇지 않으면 북한 국가보위성의 고문과 가혹행위 때문에 숨진 것 아니냐는 의혹에서 벗어날 수 없다.
아울러 한국인 6명과 미국인 3명 등 현재 억류중인 모든 인사들을 풀어줘야 북한은 인권탄압국가라는 비판에서 다소나마 벗어날 수 있을 것이다.