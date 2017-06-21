Nine Muses still hungry for success

What is the shelf life of a K-pop band? No one can say for certain, but unless they’ve reached true global stardom like Girls’ Generation, BTS or EXO, many observers refer to the “seven year jinx” as a career benchmark.The seven year jinx is a term that has emerged from the trend of moderately successful groups deciding to break up for various reasons in their seventh year. It has happened to groups like Sistar, Beast, 2NE1, Kara and 4Minute.Nine Muses, a girl group that has built a reputation on its members’ striking model-esque figures and beauty, said Monday they are still hungry for name recognition and success, knowing that they are past that dreaded seven-year threshold.“Even though we’re in our eighth year, I think we are working with a modest attitude, because I know that we are in a position that demands us to be diligent,” Nine Muses member Kyungri told reporters at a media event for the team’s new album at Yes24 Live Hall in northwestern Seoul.The team, downsized into a four-member act, presented songs from their first new album in two years, titled “Muses Diary Part 2: Identity,” which contains six new songs, including the title track “Remember.”But unlike many bubbly and bright summer songs by idol groups, Nine Muses’ new title track “Remember” is a slow-paced ballad-dance hybrid track that feels humid, sticky and sizzling hot.As its name suggests, Nine Muses debuted in 2010 with nine members. But the team saw its numbers fall throughout the years.With more than half of the team’s members gone since its debut, Sojin said the remaining members bear “heavy responsibilities” to perform on stage as well as to the team’s future success.“With eight or nine members, the team had an aura of filling up the stage while performing. When dancing nowadays on stage, we try not to miss or lose even a single dance move,” said Sojin.Yonhap