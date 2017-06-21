YG to produce audition programs

YG Entertainment will produce a number of audition programs for YG trainees as well as a collaboration audition program with another agency in the second half of the year.Yesterday, a high-ranking official within the agency told Ilgan Sports affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily that a collaborative audition program was in the works, with Han Dong-chul, who directed the successful audition program “Produce 101.” This is the first-ever project the label has produced with another agency since its inception and is set to launch in autumn.The program will have YG Entertainment handpicking members from lesser known groups to make a new group. Yang Hyun-suk, executive of the agency, will be on-hand to judge, along with producer Teddy, artists G-Dragon, Taeyang and Psy to help out with the judging process.Along with the joint production, YG will hold its own survival audition program strictly for its own in-house trainees.Approximately thirty male trainees will participate, and all the survivors will then form a new boy band after the show’s conclusion.The show will take on a format similar to the 2013 program “WIN: Who Is Next,” which also featured YG trainees competing for a spot in the group Winner.Subsequently, trainees who did not make the cut were featured in YG’s second audition program, “Mix & Match,” and the winning members debuted through the boy group iKon.By Kim Jung-kyoon