2017.6.21 Ticket

Soprano Renee Fleming is coming to Seoul for the first time in 15 years for a recital. She will be singing popular tunes and arias from the Italian and French repertoire. [SEOUL ARTS CENTER]

MUSICKumho Art HallJune 29: Named ‘Artist of the Year’ at the 2012 International Classical Music Awards, and as the Financial Times put it, “He makes you listen to music as if you are discovering it Eureka-style,“ the French classical pianist Jean-Efflam Bavouzet is one of the most engaging live performers of his generation, and also the winner of two BBC Music Magazine Award. A former student at Paris Conservatoire, he is the Artistic Director of the Lofoten Piano Festival in Norway.Haydn’s “Keyboard Sonata in A-flat Major, H.16/46,” Beethoven’s “Piano Sonata No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 10/1” and “Piano Sonata No. 6 in F Major, Op.10/2” will be performed. At the second part of the program, Maurice Ravel’s “Miroirs for Piano” and Claude Debussy’s “L’lsle Joyeuse, L.106” will also be performed.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets cost 60,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 7Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 21: The Korean classical ensemble Ditto, formed by the violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill to make the genre of classical music more familiar to the public, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Violinist Daniel Chong and Yu-Chien Tseng (second prize winner at the International Tchaikovsky Competition), cellist Mun Tae-guk (winner of the Pablo Casals International Cello Competition) and clarinetist Kim Han (winner of the 2016 Jacques Lancelot International Clarinet Competition) will perform.Violinist Daniel Koo and Steven Lin, a Taiwanese American pianist, will also take part.Thomas Ades’s “Catch,” Mozart’s “Clarinet Quintet in A major, K.581” and Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence, Op.70” will be performed.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won ($26.40) to 100,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 24: The music from the works of two master artists from Japan, novelist Murakami Haruki and animator and manga artist Miyazaki Hayao will be recreated by conductor and music narrator Ahn Du-hyeon and the Korea Coop Orchestra.In the first part of the program, Haydn’s “Cello Concerto No.1 in C Major Hob. Moderato,” which was mentioned in Murakami’s “Kafka on the Shore,” and Sibelius’s “Violin Concerto in D Minor, Op. 47 Allegro Moderato,” which was used in scenes in “1Q84” will be played.In the second part of the program, pieces from composer Hisaishi Joe used in the works of Miyazaki Hayao, such as “Merry-Go-Round of Life” from “Howl’s Moving Castle” and the ending theme from “My Neighbor Totoro” will be performed.The show starts at 2 p.m.Tickets range from 45,000 won to 65,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 27: Korean pianist Lim Dong-hyek is collaborating with Gautier Capucon, a popular cellist from France. After Lim and Capucon’s incredible collaboration in 2010 at the Ditto Festival, they are back again for the 10th anniversary of Ditto, a classical ensemble.Along with Beethoven’s “7 Variations on ‘Bei Maennern, welche Liebe fuehlen,’” and Brahms’s “Cello Sonata No. 1, Op. 38,” Rachmaninoff’s “Cello Sonata, Op. 19” will be performed in the second part of the program.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 100,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJuly 1-2: Ditto, the Korean classical ensemble formed by the violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a gala concert named Ditto Paradiso and a family classic called the Ditto carnival. At the gala concert, pianists Lim Dong-hyek, Ji, Steven Lin and Han Ji-ho will perform J.S. Bach’s “Concerto for 4 Pianos in a minor, BWV 1065.” Schubert’s “Piano Quintet in A major, D.667 ‘Trout’” will be played by violinist Chung Kyung-wha, cellist Mun Tae-guk, pianist Lim Dong-hyek and double bassist Sung Min-je, along with Ditto.At the family classic, Mozart’s “Eine kleine Nachtmusik, K.525,” Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker (suite), Op. 71a” will be performed. Saint Saens’s “Le carnaval des animaux” will also be performed.The gala concert starts at 8 p.m. on July 1, and the family classic starts at 5 p.m. on July 2.Tickets for the gala concert range from 40,000 won to 120,000 won. Tickets for the family classic range from 30,000 won to 50,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJuly 8: Formed in 1870, the orchestra from the city of Dresden in eastern Germany has not only retained its very own “German” sound in the Romantic repertoire, but also developed flexibility of sound and style for Baroque and modern works. One of the most sought-after conductors, Michael Sanderling has been the Principal Conductor at the Dresden Philharmonic since 2011. He has directed renowned orchestras around the world such as the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra and Germany’s renowned radio orchestras.London-based Korean pianist Sunwook Kim, the winner of the prestigious Leeds International Piano Competition in 2006, will join the stage. Brahms’s “Piano Concerto No.1“and “Symphony No. 4” will be performed.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 200,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJuly 3: Nominee for two Grammy Awards and known for her beautiful voice, opera singer Renee Fleming is visiting Korea for the first time in 15 years. Her performance will include popular tunes and French and Italian arias. At a White House ceremony in 2013, President Obama awarded her the National Medal of Arts, which is America’s highest honor for an individual artist. Fleming will be joined by the German pianist Harmut Hoell, who has been performing with her for over 10 years.Brahms’s “Staedchen ‘Der Mond steht ueber dem Berge,’ Op.106-1,” “Die Mainacht, Op. 43-2,” “Mondnacht” and “Meine Liebe ist gruen Op. 63-5” will be performed. “’Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ from “The Wizard of Oz” from Harold Arlen will also be performed.The recital starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 30,000 won to 150,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5THEATERSejong Center for the Performing Arts, Grand TheaterTo Aug. 6: Set in Paris in 1917, a beautiful dancer named Mata Hari enchants all of Europe with her mysterious Oriental dance.She helps people forget about the pain of war, eventually becoming a celebrity among high society.However, her life changes when she meets Captain Ladoux from the French Intelligence Bureau, who blackmails her into becoming a spy.The role of Mata Hari will be performed by both Ok Joo-hyun and Cha Ji-yeon.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays, 7:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on weekends, and 3 p.m. on Wednesdays.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 140,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8D-Cube Arts CenterTo July 23: Celebrating the 10th anniversary of being staged in Korea, one of the four tragedies of Shakespeare is about the revenge of Hamlet, the prince of Denmark, who is grieving after the death of his father.The role of Hamlet, who is furious at his uncle who married his mother, will be played by relatively young actors who have experience in musical stages, such as Lee Jee-hoon, CNU of K-pop boy group B1A4, and Seo Eun-kwang of BtoB. Musical director Robert Johanson, who has directed “Phantom” and “Monte Cristo” in Korea, will be directing the stage.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 77,000 won to 130,000 won.Sindorim Station, lines No. 1 and No. 2, exit 1 and 5Charlotte TheaterJuly 15 to Oct. 22: The epic love story between three characters: French political leader Napoleon, beautiful socialite Josephine and aspiring politician Talleyrand and their ambitious desires is being staged for the first time in Asia at the Charlotte Theater in southern Seoul.The role of Napoleon will be played by Im Tae-kyung, Han Ji-sang and Michael K. Lee, and the role of Josephine who caught the eyes of Napoleon will be played by Jung Sun-ah, Park Hye-na and Hong Seo-young.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Jamsil Station, lines No.2 and No. 8, exit 3Chungmu Arts Center, Grand HallAug. 4-6: One of the masterpieces of ballet, Swan Lake is a classical ballet piece composed by Tchaikovsky in 1876, and is undeniably one of the most beloved and iconic pieces of ballet. It is rated as one of the supreme achievements of 19th century classicism.The performance begins as Prince Siegfried spots a group of swans in a lake one night. One of the swans transforms into a beautiful young woman and explains that she has been cursed. At daytime, she is a swan, and at night, she turns to a young woman. The Prince falls deeply in love with the young woman, whose only way to break the curse is to fall in love with someone. The Universal Ballet last performed Swan Lake in 1992.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 80,000 won.Sindang Station, lines No. 2 and No. 6, exit 9FESTIVALNanji Hangang ParkSept. 2-3: This outdoor autumn music festival is ready to bring music to the lives of people who are fed up with the same everyday lives. Along with ballad singer Gummy, known for her sorrowful voice, groups like Buzz, Autumn Vacation and 10cm will also be on stage. Powerful vocalists such as Jung Joon-il, Suran and Yun DDan DDan will also take the stage. Duos such as Seenroot and Okdal will also participate in this two-day festival near Han River.The second line-ups will be released on June 21.Tickets cost 99,000 won for two-day tickets.Mapo-gu Office Station, line No. 6, exit 7Incheon Munhak StadiumSept. 22-24: One of the biggest electronic dance music (EDM) festivals in Asia will be hosted in Incheon. Started in Germany in 2013, its nickname is "the world's biggest club."It will feature the hottest stars in EDM such as Afrojack, Armin Van Buuren, DJ Snake, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix and Robin Schulz. The lineup will continue to be updated. The event will feature seven stages and more than 150 DJs from around the world.Tickets range from 160,000 won to 320,000 won.Munhak Sports Complex, Incheon subway line No. 1, exit 2