Trouble the water

Passersby at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul examine cups of water containing algal blooms brought from the Han River on Wednesday. The Korea Federation for Environmental Movements held a press conference at the square to criticize conservative party lawmakers for claiming weirs developed under the controversial four-rivers restoration project have not been responsible for algal blooms across the country. One former lawmaker had claimed the Han River had no algal blooms despite having weirs. [YONHAP]