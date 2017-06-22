NCsoft’s Lineage M tops sales charts in seven hours

Lineage M by NCsoft became the top grossing mobile application, just seven hours after its launch.NCsoft, one of the leading online game companies in Korea, said on Wednesday that Lineage M topped sales charts in Google Play and Apple App’s stores. Lineage M was officially released on Wednesday.Lineage M is the replica of NCsoft’s mega-hit role-playing game Lineage that came out two decades ago. As many as 5 million users registered for the game before the launch, a signal of the high expectations the public had about the game.While the new mobile massively multiplayer online role-playing game had a successful debut in the Korean market, the company hit a minor bump. Upon the official launch of the service, which was at midnight, some users complained about a server problem that hampered them from logging into the game. The company said it quickly fixed the issue.The company’s stock price was up 4,000 won ($3.50) to 365,000 won on Wednesday.By Choi Hyung-jo