Hyundai Home Shopping offering its own air cooler

Hyundai Home Shopping became the first among its peers to launch a home electronics device under its house brand, Orota.The first product released under the brand will be an air cooler, which will initially sell on the channel on Thursday morning. Typical air coolers require users to exchange ice packs in the water tank every three to four hours. Orota’s model has a chip that helps the water tank stay cold for at least eight hours.This is the first time a shopping channel has offered a private-brand air cooler. Companies have released in-house products in the past but most were clothing and fashion items.“As Korea’s summer gets longer and winters shorter, we expected an increase of demand for summer electronics to continue for some time and this is why we chose the air cooler as our first private brand product,” the company said in a statement.Hyundai plans to expand Orota’s portfolio to household and kitchen goods.By Song Kyoung-son