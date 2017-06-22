Samsung SDS adds AI to big data analytics

Samsung’s IT service unit Samsung SDS added artificial intelligence to its big data analytics platform, making it easier and quicker to process massive amounts of data, the company said Wednesday.The Brightics AI platform, named for bright, analytics and AI, was introduced during a press briefing at Samsung SDS headquarters in Songpa District, southern Seoul.The upgraded platform automated the data modeling process, which defines a company’s data requirements to form adequate data structure for the company’s database.As the applied AI automatically recommends algorithms for data analysis, even non-experts can set up a data model within two hours, according to the company. Previously it took at least three months for two software engineers or data scientists to set up a data model for analysis.The platform also processes massive amount of data faster through the set up data model.“[Even after setting up a data model], it takes three or more hours to collect and process data,” said Yoon Shim, senior vice president of Samsung IT service unit’s R&D center. “Customers said it would be nice if that processing time could be shortened to an hour, but we managed to cut the time down to only 10 minutes.” The data processing speed, the company said, is 20 times faster than previous platforms.Another key feature of the platform is that it offers prescriptive information to users rather than predictive or descriptive information. Descriptive information only shows what has happened in a facility or what is currently happening there through accumulated data. Predictive information goes an extra step to offer users what is expected to happen in their factories soon based on what happened in the past. However, prescriptive information advises users what to do now, to prevent errors and accidents.During a demonstration of the Brightics AI platform at the briefing, the platform analyzed the electricity consumption pattern of a Samsung office building and found that the consumption rate would exceed ideal levels on June 8. Based on the prediction, it came up with an energy consumption guideline, which said turning off “air conditioner 1” for an hour from noon to 4 p.m. that day could save 73 kilowatts an hour and turning off “conditioning equipment 3” for an hour could save another 52 kWh.“It is the first big data platform applied with prescriptive algorithm,” the company said in a statement.The company will also roll out a cloud-based version of the platform at the end of this month. While it has already supplied its platforms to more than 70 industries including manufacturing, marketing and logistics, it aims to embrace service and finance sectors as well.“We are putting special efforts in to developing new technologies to be proactive against a fast changing market environment and one major development is the Brightics AI platform,” said Hong Won-pyo, president and head of solution business. “Data has become a core strength of enterprises and determinant of a firm’s future value.”BY KIM JEE-HEE [kim.jeehee@joongang.co.kr]