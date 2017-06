The Embassy of Sri Lanka and Korea Foundation are hosting a film festival on contemporary Sri Lankan movies from Friday to Sunday at the Myeongdong Station CGV in central Seoul, in celebration of 40 years of diplomatic ties between Korea and Sri Lanka this year.The film festival will begin with a reception at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Cine Library of the Myeongdong Station CGV, where attendees will hear from director Asoka Handagama, Festival Director of the Jaffna International Cinema Festival Anomaa Rajakaruna and Sri Lankan Ambassador to Korea Manisha Gunasekera.The reception on Friday will be followed by a screening of the “The Singing Pond” (2015), a family musical directed by Indika Ferdinando, from 8 p.m. The inspirational film tells the story of a teacher in a rural village teaching her students to dream of a life bigger than they have imagined.On Saturday, the Cine Library will screen “Dirty, Yellow, Darkness” (2015) at 3 p.m. and “Red Butterfly Dream” (2016) at 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, the Cine Library will screen “For a Son” (2016) at 3 p.m. and “Let Her Cry” (2016) at 5 p.m., which will be followed by a Q&A session with its director Asoka Handagama. All films will be subtitled in Korean and English. To reserve a ticket, call the Sri Lankan Embassy at 02-735-2966.BY ESTHER CHUNG [chung.juhee@joongang.co.kr]