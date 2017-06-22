Ze:A member Kim Dong-jun exits agency

Member of boy group Ze:A, Kim Dong-jun, will leave his agency Star Empire and join Gold Moon Entertainment, continuing an ongoing exodus which also has seen former members Park Hyung-sik and Siwan leaving the agency.According to music industry insiders yesterday, Kim, whose contract expired in January, delayed his decision due to filming the KBS drama “Still Loving You,” and ended up choosing to move to Gold Moon Entertainment yesterday.Gold Moon Entertainment is led by Hwang Jeong-mun, who once managed Ze:A. Kim reportedly chose the agency as his next destination due to the bond and trust he built with Hwang over a long period of time.This is the fourth member of Ze:A to leave the group and Star Empire.Hwang Kwang-hee, who appeared on the television show “Infinite Challenge” before his mandatory military service joined Bonboo Entertainment, Park Hyung-sik joined the actor focused agency UAA while Siwan joined Plum Entertainment.Min-woo, another member of the group, completed his military service on June 14, while member Tae-heon is still serving in the military and member Hee-chul is set to join the military on June 22. Even with the mass exodus, there is no talk of the boy group disbanding.By Kim Jung-kyoon