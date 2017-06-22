KBS2’s ‘Fight For My Way’ leads drama race

“Fight For My Way,” KBS2’s coming-of-age romantic series, led the Monday-Tuesday late night drama race, according to data Wednesday.Episode 10 of “Fight For My way” aired on Tuesday recorded 11.2 percent viewership nationwide, according to Nielsen Korea.Starring Park Seo-joon and Kim Ji-won, the show centers around a group of four young adults, who say they have “third-rate lives” due to their mundane and mediocre lifestyles, but later push forward to realize their unfulfilled childhood dreams.The SBS romantic comedy “My Sassy Girl,” which is a Joseon-era remake of the 2001 Jun Ji-hyun movie, came in second. Episode 16 and 15 of the show recorded 10.3 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively.Yonhap