KBS2’s ‘Fight For My Way’ leads drama race
June 22,2017
“Fight For My Way,” KBS2’s coming-of-age romantic series, led the Monday-Tuesday late night drama race, according to data Wednesday.
Episode 10 of “Fight For My way” aired on Tuesday recorded 11.2 percent viewership nationwide, according to Nielsen Korea.
Starring Park Seo-joon and Kim Ji-won, the show centers around a group of four young adults, who say they have “third-rate lives” due to their mundane and mediocre lifestyles, but later push forward to realize their unfulfilled childhood dreams.
The SBS romantic comedy “My Sassy Girl,” which is a Joseon-era remake of the 2001 Jun Ji-hyun movie, came in second. Episode 16 and 15 of the show recorded 10.3 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively.
Yonhap