A nonsensical proposal (국문)
June 22,2017
The metal workers umbrella union group Korea Confederation of Trade Unions proposed its biggest workplace unions, Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, together launch a 500 billion won ($438 million) fund to improve working conditions at suppliers and in the irregular workforce and create more jobs. The offer has the appearance of generosity from the mainstream unions to narrow the gaps with their temporary counterparts. But looks can be deceiving.
The Metal Workers’ Union’s offer of 250 billion won is no more than a gesture. The money is what it hopes to get from 17 affiliates of Hyundai Motor in what it claims are overdue wages. Hyundai and Kia unions are involved in lawsuits with management, demanding an extra 40 million won per employee as the companies counted bonuses and various financial incentives as part of base salary. It would collect 3 million won from each employee eligible for the reimbursement to finance the new fund.
But the Hyundai Motor union lost two trials against management. The court ruled that the money did not meet the wage criteria of being regular, fixed and consistent. The suit by the Kia Motors union is still pending in the first trial. In short, there is no guarantee when or if it will get the money.
The umbrella union is suspected of coming up with the idea of a so-called fund to make more jobs to score points with the pro-labor administration of President Moon Jae-in whose top agenda is to boost hiring. It also hopes to turn the wind in favor of the union and press management to yield to its demands. It also could be aiming to improve its image of being hostile to the irregular workforce.
Cutting labor hours and placing the massive irregular workforce on the permanent payroll is crucial to improving labor conditions. The new administration has been demanding a compromise from the unions and employers. But the metal workers’ union is attempting to defend its vested interests through clever scheming. It cannot win public favor and trust from the weaker workforce with such an attitude.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 21, Page 30
민주노총 전국금속노동조합이 그제 현대·기아차에 5000억원 규모의 '일자리연대기금'을 공동 조성하자고 제안했다. 이 돈을 원·하청업체의 노동시간 단축을 통한 일자리 창출, 비정규직의 정규직 전환에 사용하자는 제안이다. 언뜻 비정규직과의 연대 및 소득 불평등 해소를 위해 노조가 커다란 양보를 한 것처럼 보인다. 하지만 사정을 들여다보면 전혀 다르다.
금속노조가 내겠다는 2500억원은 현대차 계열사 17곳의 '통상임금 체불임금 채권'의 일부다. 현대·기아차 노조는 "상여금과 휴가비, 명절 귀향비 등을 통상임금으로 인정해 1인당 4000만원가량을 달라"는 소송을 회사와 하고 있다. 이 소송에서 이겨 돈을 받으면 1인당 300만원가량을 기금에 출연하겠다는 것이다. 하지만 현대차 노조가 낸 소송은 1, 2심 모두 회사 측이 승소했다. 법원은 정기성·일률성·고정성이라는 통상임금 요건을 갖추지 못했다고 판단했다. 기아차 노조가 낸 소송은 1심 계류 중이다. 결국 받을 가능성이 별로 없는 돈을 내겠다고 한 셈이다.
그런데도 노조가 '일자리기금'을 들고 나온 것은 숨은 의도가 있다는 분석이 나온다. 문재인 정부의 친노동 분위기를 타고 현대·기아차가 사측에 유리한 소송을 포기하고 협상을 하게끔 분위기를 잡고 있다는 얘기다. 금속노조가 추진 중인 현대·기아차 공동교섭을 비롯해 산적한 노사 현안의 주도권을 쥐고 정규직 노조가 비정규직에 우호적이지 않다는 세간의 인식을 바꾸기 위한 포석이라는 시각도 있다.
노동시간 단축과 비정규직의 정규직 전환은 우리 사회의 시급한 과제다. 문재인 정부는 이를 위해 기업은 물론 민주노총 등 대기업 노조의 희생과 양보를 요구하고 있다. 그런데 금속노조는 이런 분위기를 틈타 교묘한 여론전을 펼쳐 '밥그릇 챙기기'를 하고 있다. 이런 방식으론 노사 간의 신뢰 구축과 사회적 대타협이 어렵다. 약자에 대한 공감과 연대라는 노조의 존립 가치만 빛을 잃어갈 뿐이다.