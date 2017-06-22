Unions behaving badly (국문)

On Wednesday morning, Seoul citizens were greatly irritated when thousands of members of the nation’s construction workers union blocked their commutes by gathering in Gwanghwamun Square, central Seoul. The members of the union affiliated with the militant Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) willfully blocked three lanes of the heavily congested road and marched toward Jongno in downtown Seoul after holding a rally at a small park in the square. The police left them alone, saying they had notified authorities of their plan to rally. But buses had trouble transporting passengers on time, not to mention all the mess around Gwanghuamun Square.
The story does not end there. The chaos from the parade could be the tip of the iceberg given their plans to stage future rallies. The umbrella union KCTU announced it will kick off a large-scale rally and a general strike across the country from June 28 to July 8 after proclaiming the period “a week for a social strike.”
The declaration of war was sparked by Han Sang-gyun, head of the KCTU. Han, who orchestrated a violent rally in downtown Seoul in 2015, has been serving a jail term after the Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling that found him guilty.
Han sent a letter to the KCTU that urges union members to “push forward a speedy reform at a time when the chaebol, an accomplice in the collusion between politicians and law enforcement agencies and other pillars of the establishment in our society, are all cornered.” Defining the current times as an ideal moment for revamping our society, he went so far as to say, “Our general strike slated for June 30 demands the Moon Jae-in government take responsible measures to meet the call of the times without paying attention to reactions of vested interest groups in our society.”
The rival Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU) has joined the bandwagon. In Tuesday’s meeting with the government’s job creation committee headed by President Moon, FKTU President Kim Ju-young pressured the new liberal government to pay back the debt it owes them. Kim pointedly asked if the committee really considers the umbrella union as a partner even though, “We played a crucial role in electing Moon as president in the last election.” He warned that the government should not dismiss the union’s contribution to his election victory.
The two umbrella unions’ demands can hardly earn public sympathy. Their call for government payback for their support in an election cannot be justified no matter what. If they really want to achieve labor reforms — including shifting contract workers onto the permanent payroll and raising the minimum wage — they must make concessions as clearly seen in the Wassenaar Agreement in The Netherlands and Hartz reforms in Germany.
At a volatile time like this, the government must keep a balance. It must take into account the big picture encompassing the labor and corporate sectors and put the brakes on unions’ extreme actions when they go too far — as they did yesterday.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 22, Page 30
매케인 미국 상원의원의 방한 취소를 놓고 뒷말이 많다. 일본 아사히 신문은 “청와대가 매케인 측에 마지막까지 면담에 대한 확답을 주지 않았다”고 보도했다. 청와대는 뒤늦게 “매케인 쪽의 새로운 일정 때문”이라고 펄쩍 뛰었다. “문재인 대통령은 일요일(지난달 28일)인데도 오찬 일정을 잡을 정도로 신경을 썼다”며 홀대론을 부인했다.
매케인은 지난달 19일 대미 특사를 만나 27~28일 방한 계획과 문 대통령 면담을 희망했다. 이 메시지는 24일 오후 청와대의 미·중·일 특사 보고 때 문 대통령에게 전달됐다. 이 자리에는 정의용 외교안보실장 등도 배석했다. 그렇다면 남은 4일(24~28일) 중 청와대가 언제 ‘28일 오찬’을 통보했는지만 밝히면 끝날 문제다. 매케인 측이 거듭 면담 확인을 요구하다 결국 한국만 빼고 호주-베트남-싱가포르를 방문했기 때문이다.
청와대는 “미국 정치인은 다 만나줘야 하느냐”며 억울한 표정이다. 하지만 매케인은 다르다. “사드 비용은 미국이 부담해야 한다”고 밝힌, 청와대가 초청해서라도 만나야 할 친한파 거물이다. 돌아보면 그 무렵인 5월 말부터 청와대 분위기가 갑자기 경직되는 조짐이었다. 문 대통령이 “사드 보고 누락은 매우 충격적”이라고 한 뒤 사드는 아예 기피대상이 됐다. 안현호 일자리수석 내정자가 낙마하면서 코드 인사 색채가 뚜렷해졌다. 지금 청와대 정책실 쪽에는 ‘분배론자’가 득세하고 외교안보 쪽에는 ’자주파‘가 넘쳐난다. 걱정되는 것은 ‘집단 사고’의 함정이다. 혹 매케인 방한 불발이 그의 대통령 면담에 총대를 멨다가 ‘친미파’로 찍힐까 봐 몸을 사린 게 아니었길 바란다.
지난달 31일 오후 두 외국인의 표정을 보면 요즘 청와대의 분위기를 짐작할 수 있다. 딕 더빈 미 민주당 상원 원내총무는 문 대통령과 40분간 면담했다. 하지만 청와대가 “한국이 원치 않으면 사드 예산을 딴 곳으로 돌릴 수 있다”는 발언을 쏙 빼고 브리핑했다가 홍역을 치렀다. 더빈은 “청와대를 나오면서 주한미군이 걱정돼 상당히 기분이 상했다”고 불만을 표시했다.
거꾸로 인도네시아 메가와티 전 대통령의 얼굴은 환했다. 1시간 넘게 환대를 받았다. 청와대 대변인의 브리핑부터 훈훈하다. “두 분은 남북관계 정상화를 위해 진지한 대화를 이어갔다. 문 대통령은 ‘김대중·노무현 전 대통령의 남북 정상회담 성사에 많은 도움을 주셨다. 이전처럼 나서 주신다면 좋은 결과가 있지 않을까 생각한다’고 말했다. 이에 대해 메가와티는 ‘북한 김정은 위원장과의 만남을 추진하겠다. 성사된다면 그때 문 대통령의 안부를 전해도 괜찮겠나’라고 물었고, 문 대통령은 ‘오늘의 모든 이야기를 전해도 좋다’고 답했다.” 남북 메신저를 부탁한 것이다.
놀랄 일은 아니다. 메가와티의 아버지 수카르노는 1960년대 비동맹운동으로 김일성과 형제가 됐다. ‘김일성화(花)’는 수카르노가 선물한 인도네시아 꽃이다. 메가와티는 어릴 때부터 아버지를 따라 북한에 자주 갔고, 김정일과 40년간 ‘남매지간’이었다. 메가와티는 2002년 남북한 동시 방문도 했다. 노 대통령은 2005년 3월 4일 그를 만나 ‘김정일이 초청해 주면 평양에서 속을 터놓고 이야기하고 싶다’고 했고, 메가와티는 평양에서 김정일의 답신을 갖고 왔다.
대선 때 문 대통령의 “당선되면 미국보다 북한에 먼저 가겠다”는 발언이 빈말이 아닌지 모른다. 최고지도자의 마음이 어디에 있는지 측근들이 제일 먼저 안다. 어쩌면 한·미 동맹과 남북대화에 대한 문 대통령의 속마음을 읽은 외교안보라인이 메가와티와 면담에 열을 올리고, 매케인의 면담엔 소극적으로 처신했는지 모른다.
하지만 노무현은 딴판이었다. 2002년 12월 말, 노 대통령 당선자는 안가에서 이홍구 전 총리와 따로 만났다. 그는 의원 시절 정당은 달랐지만 이 전 총리를 외교·통일의 최고 전문가로 깎듯이 대접했다. 노 당선자는 한참 망설이다 의견을 구했다. “주변에선 남북관계가 중요하니 미국과 거리를 두라고 야단입니다. 그래도 저는 오래 고민한 끝에 ‘지금 대한민국에 제일 중요한 나라는 미국’이라 결론 내렸습니다. 제 생각이 맞지요?” 이 전 총리의 얼굴 표정이 밝아졌다. “정확한 판단입니다. 튼튼한 한·미 동맹 위에서 남북관계나 한·중 관계를 모색해야 합니다.”
노 전 대통령은 ‘반미면 어떠냐’고 했지만 이라크 파병, 한·미 자유무역협정(FTA), 제주 해군기지를 추진했다. 이 전 총리는 “노 전 대통령이 의외의 결정을 내렸을 때 나는 전혀 놀라지 않았다”고 했다. 한승주 전 외교부 장관도 회고록에서 “노 전 대통령은 외교안보를 담당하는 3명(이종석 국가안전보장회의 사무차장, 나종일 국가안보보좌관, 반기문 외교보좌관) 때문에 ‘골치 아파서 못살겠다’고 토로했다”고 증언했다. 노무현은 양쪽 전문가들에게 들볶이면서 균형을 잡은 것이다. 그런 경험을 옆에서 지켜본 문 대통령이다. 앞으로 노무현의 정치·외교적 상상력을 얼마나 계승할지 향후 행보가 궁금하다.