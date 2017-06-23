How to fight karate (국문)

There are certain things or people in life that are so common that we don’t realize how valuable they are. We often take families, friends, air and water for granted. Taekwondo is one of those things for Koreans. Men, even those who did not learn martial arts in their childhood, are trained and get black belts while serving in the military. Women also are familiar with taekwondo, and even those who haven’t learned are close to someone having studied taekwondo.
It is unfortunate that taekwondo is not highly respected as it is too familiar, especially with taekwondo’s status as an Olympic sport being threatened. Karate, which used to be considered a martial art similar to taekwondo internationally, will be added the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a temporary sport, and the two sports are competing to be included as a core sport.
The Japanese sporting world is preparing strategies to elevate karate’s international status at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. While taekwondo events are to be held at the multipurpose stadium with other sports, karate will be held at Budokan, an arena that Japanese people highly respect. It is a strategy to package karate as a “high-end sport.” The organizing authorities are meticulously calculating when to hold the karate events so that they get the most attention during the Olympic period.
The taekwondo community’s response to karate’s challenge is lukewarm. The World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) is working to improve the image by modifying game rules and operation, but the efforts cannot be compared to Japan’s aggressive karate marketing. Funding is also short. A marketing manager at a conglomerate turned away taekwondo officials and said that the company didn’t want to highlight itself as Korean internationally by sponsoring taekwondo. It stands in comparison to the Japanese companies sponsoring karate, building studios and sending instructors in Africa and underdeveloped countries to promote karate for the Olympics.
A WTF official said, “Financial support is important, but creating a consensus to protect taekwondo at the Olympic Games is the priority.”
In the 1970s, karate failed to be chosen as a core sport and it took 40 years to build itself again. At this rate, taekwondo may be overwhelmed by karate and lose its status as the top martial arts. Three years remain, and we must not miss the chance to decide the future of taekwondo.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 21, Page 29
*The author is a sports news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
SONG JI-HOON
생활 속에 가까이 있거나 너무 흔해서 소중함을 느끼지 못하는 것들이 있다. 가족이나 친한 친구, 공기·물 같은 것들이다. 한국 사람들에겐 태권도가 그런 존재다. 남자들은 도장이나 학교에서 배우지 않더라도 군 복무 중 누구나 ‘유단자’가 된다. 여자들도 마찬가지다. 직접 수련하지 않아도 아빠와 오빠, 남편 또는 아들 중 누군가는 검은 띠의 주인공이다.
태권도가 익숙하고 친근한 종목이기에 그 진가를 인정하지 않는 국내 분위기는 아쉽다. 특히 태권도가 ‘올림픽 핵심 종목(core sports)’이라는 지위를 위협받는 요즘엔 더욱 그렇다. 국제 무대에서 ‘태권도 유사종목’ 정도로 여겨지던 가라테(空手道)가 2020년 도쿄 올림픽에서 한시적 정식 종목으로 이름을 올리면서 생존을 위한 두 종목의 경쟁에 불이 붙었다.
일본 스포츠계는 안방에서 열리는 2020년 도쿄 올림픽에서 가라테의 국제적인 위상을 대폭 끌어올리기 위해 치밀한 전략을 준비 중이다. 태권도를 여타 종목들과 함께 다목적 경기장에 배치한 것과 달리 가라테는 일본인들이 신성시하는 부도칸(武道館)에서 치른다. ‘고급 스포츠’로 포장하기 위한 전략이다. 일본은 가라테 경기 일정을 올림픽 기간 어느 시점에 배치해야 가장 주목도가 높을지 세심한 연구를 하고 있다.
가라테의 도전을 받은 태권도계의 대응은 미온적이다. 세계태권도연맹(WTF)이 국제대회 경기 진행 방식과 규칙을 고쳐 가며 이미지 개선 작업을 진행 중이지만 일본의 공격적인 ‘가라테 마케팅’에 비할 바가 아니다. ‘자금력’도 부족하다. 현재 WTF를 후원하는 국내 기업은 단 한 곳뿐이다. 대부분의 국내 기업들은 태권도를 애써 외면하고 있다. 국내 대기업의 한 마케팅 담당자는 “태권도를 후원해 국제사회에 한국 기업이라는 이미지가 부각되는 걸 원치 않는다”며 태권도 관계자들을 문전박대했다는 이야기도 들린다. 가라테를 후원하는 일본 기업들이 아프리카 등 저개발국에 도장을 지어주고 지도자를 파견하는 등 ‘올림픽 가라테’ 전파에 발 벗고 나선 것과는 대조적이다. WTF의 한 관계자는 “금전적인 지원도 중요하지만 ‘올림픽 무대에서 태권도를 지켜야 한다’는 공감대를 형성하는 게 먼저”라고 말했다.
1970년대 올림픽 정식 종목 자리를 놓고 태권도와 경쟁하다 고배를 마신 가라테가 다시 일어서기까지 40년 가까운 시간이 걸렸다. 지금 같은 상태라면 태권도가 가라테에 밀려 ‘넘버원 마셜 아트(martial art·동양에서 유래한 맨손 무예)’의 지위를 잃을 수도 있다. 남은 시간은 3년. 태권도의 미래를 결정할 프라임 타임을 놓쳐선 안 된다.
송지훈 스포츠부 기자