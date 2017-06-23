Trust is the key (국문)
문 대통령 한미정상회담 성공 열쇠는 신뢰회복
June 23,2017
President Moon Jae-in had interviews with CBS and the Washington Post ahead of his planned visit to Washington and first summit with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump next week. He revealed what to expect from his talks with senior officials in Washington.
He reaffirmed that he could renew dialogue with North Korea if conditions are met or are right. He used the same wording as U.S. Secretary of State Tex Tillerson, who said Washington would meet with Pyongyang “under the right conditions” or if “conditions are right” while explaining the “maximum pressure and engagement” policy toward North Korea. Moon tried to explain that his engagement policy on North Korea is no different from Washington’s.
He stressed that there could be no difference of opinion on North Korea policy as the dismantlement of North Korea’s nuclear program and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is their “common goal,” and both would turn to all possible pressure, sanctions and engaging means to achieve that goal.
He introduced a two-phased approach — first freezing Pyongyang’s nuclear activities and then, complete dismantlement in the weapons and facilities. The Trump administration has not specified exactly what the “right conditions” are for dialogue except that it depends on the change of attitude from Pyongyang. The two leaders should share their thoughts and find common ground if there are differences during the talks. He also emphasized that the environmental assessment does not mean postponement or reversal in the decision to deploy the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system in Korea.
The reopening of Kaesong inter-Korean industrial park and its expansion is something Seoul can pursue at a “later stage when North Korea has made some progress on denuclearization,” he said.
In interviews on U.S. media, Moon has attempted to alleviate some of the misunderstandings Washington may have over him and his policy to set the mood for the upcoming talks. The two cannot expect to solve many of the pending issues in their first meeting. They must instead use the meeting to build mutual trust and momentum on active communication. Seoul cannot expect to play a bigger role in solving Pyongyang’s nuclear issue and smoothly solve the Thaad conflict if it does not have the full backing of Washington. Korea’s diplomacy with other nations can go smoothly when the country’s relationship with the U.S. is solid. Trust-building is most important.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 22, Page 30
외신인터뷰서 오해불식 주력
대북대화·사드 각론 조정 필요
소통과 공감대 확대 주력해야
문재인 대통령이 지난 20일 미국 CBS방송 인터뷰에 이어 어제자 워싱턴 포스트(WP)와도 인터뷰를 했다. 이달 말 미국 방문과 29~30일 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령과 한미정상회담을 앞둔 시점에서 회담 의제와 쟁점과 관련해 문 대통령의 의중을 미국 조야에 전달할 수 있는 기회였다.
주목되는 점은 문 대통령이 두 인터뷰 모두에서 북한과의 대화와 관련해 ‘조건이 맞으면’ ‘적절한 조건 하에서’라는 표현을 사용했다는 점이다. 문 대통령의 표현은 트럼프 행정부의 대북정책 기조인 ‘최대한 압박과 관여(Maximum pressure and engagement)’에서 ‘관여’ 부분을 설명할 때 렉스 틸러슨 국무장관 등이 사용했던 ‘적절한 조건 하에서(Under the right conditions)’나 ‘조건이 맞으면(If conditions are right)’과 동일하다. 이는 워싱턴 조야에서 문 대통령이 무조건적인 대북 대화를 원한다는 오해가 일자 이를 불식하려고 인터뷰를 통해 적극적인 해명에 나선 것으로 평가할 수 있다. 대북정책에선 한·미간에 차이가 없으며 북한에 대한 압박과 제재로 대화 분위기를 조성하겠다는 것 역시 미측 입장과 똑같다는 점을 강조한 것으로 판단된다. 문 대통령이 이렇게 한미 간 공감대를 확대하려고 노력한 점은 정상회담의 성공과 한미동맹의 발전을 위해 바람직한 일이다.
문 대통령은 WP 인터뷰에서 “첫째는 핵 동결이며, 둘째는 완벽한 폐기”라는 단계적 대북접근 조건을 언급했다. 문제는 북한 정권의 ‘불예측성’을 강조해온 트럼프 행정부는 대화의 조건을 ‘북한의 행동 변화’라고만 했을 뿐 이를 구체화한 적은 사실상 없다. 결국 양 정상이 직접 만나 생각을 공유하고 접점을 찾는 게 이번 정상회담의 가장 큰 과제로 떠오르고 있다.
고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계와 관련해 문 대통령이 WP 인터뷰에서 “이에 대한 환경영향평가가 배치를 미루거나 취소하는 것이 아니다”라고 말한 것은 트럼프 행정부와 보조를 맞추겠다는 메시지로 평가할 수 있다. 대선 전 개성공단 확대를 언급했던 문 대통령이 이번 인터뷰에선 “북한의 비핵화에 진전이 있을 때나 가능한 마지막 단계”이라고 재개 조건을 밝힌 것도 현실적인 대북 접근법을 보여줬다는 점에서 긍정적이다.
결국 문 대통령의 이번 인터뷰는 미국 조야에 직접 메시지를 보내 오해를 불식하고 상호 이해를 증진하려는 적극적인 활동으로 평가할 수 있다. 이번 한미정상회담에서 두 정상이 수많은 의제를 논의하겠지만 이번 회담으로 산적한 과제를 한꺼번에 해결하고 이견을 해소하기는 현실적으로 어렵다. 정상회담에서 가장 주력할 점은 양 정상간 홀발한 소통으로 상호 신뢰를 두텁게 쌓고 정책 공감대를 늘려가는 일이다. 이번 정상회담에서 이를 이루지 못하면 대북문제에서 한국의 주도적 역할도, 사드 문제의 순조로운 해결도 기대하기 쉽지 않다. 대중외교도, 다자외교 확대도 대미 외교가 순조로워야 힘을 받을 수 있다. 해답은 결국 한·미간 신뢰 회복에 달려있다.