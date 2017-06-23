Competitiveness matters (국문)

Hyundai Motor’s luxury brand Genesis ranked first in its category in a 2017 IQS survey. The market survey company with expertise in quality management and compliance also ranked Kia Motors in first place overall, with Hyundai Motor ranked sixth. Genesis took second place in the overall rankings. The Hyundai brands surpassed major competitors like BMW, Volkswagen, Nissan, Toyota and Chevrolet in the overall category. The results of the survey released by J.D. Power, a leading global marketing information services company, is very encouraging as they show the competitiveness of Hyundai Motor automobiles.
The survey was conducted on customers who bought new cars in the U.S. from November 2016 to last February. The survey covered 233 categories and customers’ complaints per 100 cars. In the survey, Kia Motors took the crown for the second consecutive year. Though Hyundai took sixth place, we need to pay special attention to Genesis, which took first place among luxury cars.
To compete in highly competitive overseas markets, car companies must sell high-end automobiles because of their higher profitability than ordinary brands and their positive effects on other ordinary brands. In that sense, Genesis exceeding traditional powerhouses will surely help Hyundai brands survive in their struggles in the China market. The enhancement of competitiveness of car makers should be applauded for their impact on other parts companies in the production chain.
SK Hynix’s successful acquisition of the nand flash memory business of Toshiba is also good news. In the beginning, Toshiba was reluctant to sell the business to SK Hynix for fear of a technology outflow. But SK was able to acquire it after easing the wariness of the Japanese government by joining forces with U.S. and Japanese companies. That carries great significance as it means SK put its Taiwanese and Chinese rivals behind while being able to make up for a weak spot.
Head of the Fair Trade Commission Kim Sang-jo, a self-proclaimed “sniper” at chaebol, has a meeting today with leaders of four major conglomerates. He should demand from them what he has to as champion of fair trade. But he must not forget that the nation’s competitiveness and quality jobs are created by those manufactures.
Samsung Electronic’s world’s largest semiconductor complex in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, accounts for as many as 150,000 jobs when including its contractors. Raising our small and mid-size companies is important, but Kim must not dismiss the innovation of our conglomerates.
JoongAng Ilbo, June 23, Page 34
끊임없는 도전과 혁신의 결실
중소 부품업체 파급력도 커져
쉼 없이 글로벌 경쟁력 높여야
현대자동차의 고급 브랜드 제네시스가 포르셰와 메르세데스 벤츠를 제치고 ‘2017 신차품질조사(IQS)’에서 1위를 차지했다. 종합순위에서도 기아차가 1위를 차지했고 현대차 역시 상위권인 6위에 올랐다. 이들 현대차그룹 회사는 종합순위에서 BMWㆍ폴크스바겐ㆍ닛산ㆍ도요타ㆍ쉐보레 등 독일ㆍ일본ㆍ미국의 주요 경쟁 기업을 줄줄이 따돌렸다. 이 같은 조사 결과는 미국의 권위 있는 시장조사기관 JD파워가 어제 내놓은 것으로 현대차그룹의 제품 경쟁력을 객관적으로 보여주고 있어 고무적이다.
이번 신차품질조사는 지난해 11월부터 올해 2월까지 미국 내 판매된 신차를 대상으로 구입 후 3개월이 지난 차량 고객들에게 233개 항목에 대한 품질만족도를 조사해 100대당 불만 건수를 나타낸 결과다. 이 조사에서 기아차는 지난해에 이어 2년 연속 종합순위의 왕좌를 지켰다. 현대차는 종합순위 6위를 기록했지만 제네시스가 고급 브랜드 중 1위를 기록하는 쾌거를 이뤘다는 데 주목해야 한다.
자동차 판매 경쟁이 치열한 해외시장에서 경쟁하려면 고급차를 많이 팔아야 한다. 고급차는 우선 수익성이 높은 데다 일반 차종도 이 명성을 발판으로 소비자를 공략할 수 있기 때문이다. 이런 점에서 제네시스가 전통의 명차들을 모두 제친 것은 끊임없는 품질경영의 성과로, 중국 시장에서 고전하고 있는 현대차의 브랜드 경쟁력 제고에 힘이 된다. 부품 2만 개가 집약되는 자동차는 제조업의 총화여서 중소 부품ㆍ소재 업체 수천 개를 먹여 살린다는 점에서 완성차 업체의 경쟁력 향상은 박수를 칠 일이다.
SK하이닉스가 도시바의 핵심 사업인 낸드플래시 인수에 성공한 것도 희소식이다. 도시바는 투자 실패로 회사가 휘청거리자 고육지책으로 낸드플래시를 매물로 내놓았지만 기술 유출 우려 때문에 SK에 팔 가능성은 낮았다. 하지만 SK는 한ㆍ미ㆍ일 연합 인수단을 꾸려 일본 정부와 산업계의 경계심을 풀고 도시바 낸드플래시 인수에 성공했다. 이는 SK로선 취약한 부분을 보완하고 한국 반도체산업을 추격하고 있는 대만ㆍ중국 업체를 따돌렸다는 점에서 국가 산업전략 차원에서 의미가 크다.
재벌 저격수를 자처해 온 김상조 공정거래위원장은 오늘 4대 그룹과 간담회를 갖는다. 공정한 시장질서 구축을 위해 주문할 것이 있으면 해야 한다. 그러나 국가 경쟁력과 양질의 일자리는 이같이 글로벌 경쟁력을 가진 제조업에서 나온다는 사실도 간과해선 안 된다. 우리 자동차가 해외 명차를 제치고, 반도체산업에서 전략적 투자에 성공한 것은 결국 이들 대기업이 일자리를 지키고 산업 경쟁력을 높인 결과이기 때문이다.
최근 삼성전자가 가동에 나선 세계 최대 평택 반도체단지는 1000개에 달하는 협력사와 상권까지 합쳐 일자리 15만 개에 영향을 미친다. 전기차 배터리 세계 1위 경쟁력을 갖춘 LG화학의 폴크스바겐 대량 공급설도 경쟁력이 있기에 나왔을 것이다. 중소기업 육성도 중요하지만 대기업의 도전과 혁신은 결코 소홀히 할 수 없는 가치들이다.