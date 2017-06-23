Seoul will help 100 young people work abroad

The Seoul city government will be helping 100 young residents of the city get hired abroad by financing each with up to 3.3 million won ($2,890) for airfare, visa application fees and other expenses needed for job interviews and living costs.“The Seoul Metropolitan Government is trying to help 100 Seoul residents, aged between 18 and 34, find jobs in the United States, Japan and Singapore by the end of this year,” said the city government in a press release Wednesday. “Each finalist will be granted up to 3.3 million won to help pay for their tickets and other expenses.”The Seoul city government said that nine out of every 10 surveyed by Job Korea in February said that they would like to work abroad if given the opportunity.The city government is working with three organizations, namely, Global Internship Consulting, Soft Engineer Society and Women Employment Development Center of Seocho District, southern Seoul, to connect young Seoulites with job opportunities in the United States, Japan and Singapore, “the more popular destinations for jobs abroad among young adults” according to the city government.Applications can be submitted from Monday at job.seoul.go.kr.“We will accept more than 100 applicants and provide them with job consultations, interview preparations and language courses, all for free,” said Noh Yi-an, an official of a youth employment team at the Employment and Labor Bureau of the city government. “But after a few months, these applicants will be able to apply for jobs in the United States, Japan and Singapore via the three organizations that are working with us on this project, and we are aiming to help 100 of them get hired by the end of the year.”The city government will not be doling out the financial assistance in cash, but will be working with the three organizations to pay for the participants’ plane tickets, visa application fees and other expenses involved in the recruitment process.BY ESTHER CHUNG [chung.juhee@joongang.co.kr]