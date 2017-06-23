Hyundai’s Chung Eui-sun to join Moon’s U.S. delegation

Chung Eui-sun, vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, will join President Moon Jae-in on the Korean leader’s first trip to the United States as part of his business delegation next Wednesday.It was initially widely speculated that Chung Mong-koo, his father and chairman of Hyundai, would attend since the United States is considered one of the company’s most important markets, but Hyundai said Chung Eui-sun was “a more practical option” because of his connections in the United States from his time studying there.This is the first time Chung Eui-sun is accompanying the president on a trip abroad.The vice chairman has been active in representing Hyundai Motor Group at international events like the Consumer Electronics Show and World Economic Forum.Chung Eui-sun will join some 50 other business leaders as part of President Moon’s delegation. SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Vice Chairman Koo Bon-joon and Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho will also be going.The presidential Blue House charged the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry with forming the delegation.By Choi Hyung-jo