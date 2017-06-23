Rita Ora has emotional start to a big week

NEW YORK - For English singer Rita Ora, this week is both emotional and exciting.Ora is one of the 50 artists singing Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” a charity music single to help the victims of the fire at Grenfell Tower. The song was released Wednesday, just a day before Ora’s new show, “Boy Band,” premieres on ABC and she drops the video for her new single, “Your Song,” co-written by Ed Sheeran.Ora’s week will get busier with Thursday’s video release of “Your Song,” her debut single on Atlantic Records (a full album, her first in America, is planned for the fall). Her 2012 debut album, “Ora,” was a success internationally but it did not get a U.S. release. Despite that, she toured U.S. cities but had to pay for it herself. AP