Hyundai, auto imports will recall 400,000 cars

Korea’s Transport Ministry will recall about 400,000 cars in Korea from seven brands, including Hyundai, Ford, Nissan and Maserati.Hyundai Motor, Korea’s top carmaker, will recall 359,653 of its flagship SUV model Santa Fe (DM) manufactured from 2012 to 2016 due to defects in the lock cable installed on the front hood.The ministry said that the cable is easily prone to corrode from foreign substances resulting in the engine hood opening while driving.Hyundai’s bigger SUV Max Cruze had the same problem. The large SUV 2012-16 models will also be recalled, a total of 34,785 units.Forza Motors Korea (FMK), local importer and distributor of Italian luxury brand Maserati, also is included in the recall, ranging from its flagship sedans Ghibli and Quattroporte to SUV models like Levante.Sixteen Maserati models are facing recalls because of a defect in their electric wiring embedded below the driver’s seat. It could rub against other components making it cut off which can lead to a fire, the ministry said. Ghibli 350s manufactured between November 2013 and January 2017 are among the 16 models to be recalled, a total of 679 units. Also on the list are Ghibli diesel made between August 2014 and December 2016, which amounts to 1,187 units and the Ghibli S Q4 made between October 2014 and December 2016, which amounts to 658 units.Quattroporte’s 350, diesel, S Q4 and GTS versions are also in the recall because of the same faulty parts.Four Maserati models including Quattroporte and Ghibli are being recalled because of defects in the ECM system. The defect can result in the engine shutting down, the ministry said.Ford Korea is recalling 600 cars from three models. The Taurus sedan made between March 2012 and May 2015 as well as the Lincoln MKS model made between October 2014 and May 2015 had defects in its fuel pump, leading the engine to turn off.The infamous Takata airbag inflator issue has resurfaced in Korea.Nissan Korea will recall 2,471 cars including the Infiniti FX35 and M35, 429 Ford Mustangs and 156 units of Benz Sprinter from Daimler Truck Korea will be recalled over the airbag.Consumers can check whether their cars are subject to recall at www.car.go.kr.BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]