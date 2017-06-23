2017.6.23 Museums & Galleries

Nam June Paik Art Center, Yongin, GyeonggiTo July 2 : The exhibition features 17 artists from various parts of Asia exhibiting the region’s history as perceived and interpreted by them, on the premise that there is no single authentic history.Some artists present history of not only the past but also the future. Among them, Korean artist Kwon Ha-youn’s “489 Years” shows an 11-minute reconstruction of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in three-dimensional images. The “489 Years” refers to the estimated time required to remove all the land mines in the area in the aftermath of the 1950-53 Korean War.And “The Video of a Man Calling Himself Japan’s Prime Minister Making a Speech at an International Assembly” by Japanese artist Aida Makoto, shows the artist preaching for the world to adopt Sakoku, Japan’s reclusive foreign policy from the Edo period.Among the other participants are award-winning Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Vietnamese artist Dinh Q. Le and Chinese artist Song Dong.Admission is 4,000 won ($3.55). The museum is closed on Mondays. Take bus Nos. 5000 or 5005 from Seoul and get off at the Singal five-way intersection in Yongin.(031) 201-8500, www.njpartcenter.krDongdaemun Design Plaza, Jung DistrictTo Aug. 8: The exhibition, held to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the American computer animation film studio Pixar, features 500 pieces of concept art, drawings and character model sculptures.Visitors can see the processes that Pixar animated films go through during their creation; from the formation of characters to original storyboards and color scripts, as well as a series of paintings illustrating the layout, emotion, color and mood of each film.Admission is 13,000 won for adults. The venue is closed on Monday. DDP is located at Dongdaemun History and Culture Park Station, line Nos. 2, 4 and 5.(02)-2153-0000, www.ddp.or.krArt Sonje Center, Jongno DistrictTo Aug. 4: Noh Suntag, 46, is famous for his photographic works hovering between photojournalism and fine art. They deal with mainly “state violence in South Korea which justifies itself often by making use of the division between the two Koreas,” according to the artist.The latest works, 200 pieces on display in this solo show, are no exception. They include the “Drought” series, which captures the water cannons used against protesters in various demonstrations and the “In Search of Lost Thermos Bottles” series, which are about the life of the residents in Yeonpyeong island on the Yellow Sea bombarded by North Korea, as well as the South Korean conservative politicians who the artist thinks try to make use of it.The title is taken from the controversial German jurist Carl Schmitt, who joined the Nazi regime and furnished a crucial theoretical foundation for the Enabling Act, or the so-called “state of emergency law.”The exhibition follows Noh’s “The State of Emergency I” solo show, held in 2008 at the Wurttembergischer Kunstverein in Stuttgart, Germany.Admission is 5,000 won for adults. The art center is closed on Mondays. Go to Anguk Station, line No. 3, exit 1 and walk for 10 minutes.(02) 733-8945, www.artsonje.org