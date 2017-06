A gallery visitor looks at artist Chon Byung-hyun’s work at the Gana Art Center in Pyeongchang-dong, central Seoul. He created it by piling hanji, or traditional Korean paper, of different white tones and then tearing them. The work is part of his solo exhibition “Appearing Series,” which runs through July 16. For details, visit www.ganaart.com or call (02) 720-1020 [MOON SO-YOUNG]