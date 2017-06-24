Is Putin Getting What He Wanted With Trump?

In the Senate last week, Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, asked the fired F.B.I. director James Comey if he had “any doubt that Russia attempted to interfere in the 2016 elections.” Mr. Comey responded with a single word: “None.” Indeed, he went on to tell the American public that the Russians “did it with purpose, they did it with sophistication, they did it with overwhelming technical efforts.” And he warned: “They will be back,” adding, “they are coming after America.”제임스 코미 전 미 연방수사국(FBI) 국장은 의회 청문회에서 “러시아가 2016년 미 대선 개입을 시도한 데 대해 어떤 의심도 없다”고 밝혔다. 그는 “러시아가 의도적으로 교묘하게 엄청난 노력을 기울여 미 대선에 개입했다”며 “그들은 반드시 돌아와 미국을 공격할 것이다”고 잘라 말했다.Vodka shots in the Kremlin, right? Not exactly. Doubtless Vladimir Putin continues to derive satisfaction from having assaulted American democracy and embarrassed Hillary Clinton. But the Russian president had one paramount priority: to lift Western sanctions. The sanctions, passed in the aftermath of Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, have been effective at preventing key Russian individuals and businesses from obtaining financing and critical technology. Now, even though Mrs. Clinton managed on her own to lose a winnable election, Mr. Putin is likely to get hammered with reinforced sanctions further targeting his circle of capos, state companies and cybercriminals.이 말을 들은 크렘린궁은 보드카로 축배를 들 것 같다. 하지만 꼭 그렇지만은 않다. 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령이 미국을 공격하며 쾌감을 느낀다는 건 의심할 바 없는 사실이다. 그러나 푸틴에겐 더 중요한 목표가 있다. 서방의 대러 제재 중단이다. 2014년 러시아가 크림반도를 합병한 이래 미국과 유럽은 러시아 정·재계 인사들이 서방의 자금과 기술을 얻지 못하게 막아왔다. 특히 지난해 푸틴의 미국 대선 개입 의혹으로 서방의 제재는 더욱 강해졌다. 이로 인해 푸틴은 큰 타격을 입은 것으로 보인다.While pundits hyperventilate about Russia’s resurgence, the reality is that President Putin isn’t winning. He is, in fact, on a losing streak. His dishonest intervention in eastern Ukraine has rendered that country more pro-Western than at any time since 1991. Russia’s steadfast support for Syria’s butcher, Bashar al-Assad, is bringing Moscow little concrete gain. And costs keep piling up. According to one estimate, a quarter of Russia’s global weapons exports in 2015 were to rogue Venezuela, in transactions predominantly effected via loans. Last week, Moscow cut $1 billion from projected state budget revenues. So it’s unwelcome news for Mr. Putin, to say the least, that the United States Senate is not only unlikely to lift sanctions on Russia but also well on its way to strengthening them. Word from Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, is that a final bill would pass overwhelmingly and that the votes will likely be there in the House, too, to override a presidential veto. When sanctions were imposed in 2014 and reinforced in late 2016, they took the form of an executive order, but if Mr. Graham and his colleagues have their way, the new, tougher sanctions regime will become law.이미 푸틴은 국제 무대에서 연패의 늪에 빠져 있다. 우크라이나는 1991년 이래 서방과 가장 가까운 관계를 맺고 러시아에 각을 세우고 있다. 푸틴이 시리아의 도살자 바샤르 알아사드 대통령을 지원한 것도 러시아에 큰 손해를 입혔다. 반미 국가 베네수엘라에 투자한 것도 실패로 돌아갔다. 푸틴은 2015년 러시아의 무기수출액 가운데 25%를 베네수엘라에 쏟았지만 이 불량국가가 파산하면서 국가 예산용 세수를 10억 달러 줄일 수밖에 없었다. 이런 와중에 미 상원은 푸틴의 대선 개입을 이유로 대러 제재 수위를 높이기로 결정했다. 푸틴에겐 엎친 데 덮친 격이다. 대러 제재는 2014년 개시됐고 2년 뒤 강화된 바 있다. 두 번 다 행정명령 형태로 집행됐다. 그러나 이번엔 법으로 제정된다. 제재의 강도가 훨씬 커지는 것이다.(중략)Anyone who knows the likes of Carter Page or Roger Stone, or even more seasoned bumblers like Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn, would laugh at the idea that the Russians needed their assistance. Did some of the characters in Mr. Trump’s circle seek to ratchet up their status or fatten their wallets by sucking up to Russians and wittingly or unwittingly expose themselves to foreign intelligence operatives? Maybe. Yet the collusion story is ultimately a sideshow. What’s consequential is the tale of Russia’s penetration of Trumpworld in order to try to influence United States policy.손대는 것마다 실패한 트럼프의 참모인 마이클 플린 전 백악관 국가안보보좌관을 아는 사람이라면 러시아가 그의 도움을 원했다는 주장에 실소를 금치 못할 것이다. 트럼프의 부하 중 일부가 돈을 노려 모스크바에 아부하는 과정에서 본의 아니게 러시아 정보요원들에게 노출됐을 가능성은 있다. 그러나 트럼프와 푸틴의 공모설은 결국 지엽적인 얘기다. 진짜 문제는 러시아가 미국의 정책을 좌지우지하기 위해 트럼프 캠프에 침투하는 데 성공했다는 점이다.Mr. Putin may be strategically vacuous — look at Syria, Ukraine and Venezuela — but he is tactically agile, particularly when it comes to covert ops. Mr. Trump, for many years, was talking to Russian oligarchs and, according to Russian officials, became a walking listening device for the Kremlin. Is it true? We shall learn in due course, when penetration rather than collusion rightly takes center stage.정보요원 출신인 푸틴은 비밀 침투 능력이 대단하다. 트럼프는 오래전부터 러시아의 독점재벌 올리가르히와 교류해왔다. 러시아 정보요원들에 따르면 트럼프는 ‘걸어다니는 도청기’였다. 이 주장의 사실 여부가 밝혀지면 트럼프와 푸틴의 공모 대신 ‘러시아의 미국 침공’이 논란의 핵심이 될 것이다The root of the unfolding political fiasco for Mr. Trump is that as a candidate and as president-elect he reportedly sought to do something beyond daft: to lift sanctions on Russia right after they had blatantly meddled in an election partly on his behalf. It’s no surprise that speculation has been feverish that he must be guilty of collusion or even of opening himself up to blackmail. But who needs blackmail when Mr. Trump has genuine affection for strongmen like Mr. Putin (see also: Egypt, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia). His corresponding dislike for democratic and female leaders like Angela Merkel, who happen to be constrained by the rule of law, also seems sincere. Furthermore, it is possible that the president has implored various government officials to deny collusion publicly because there was none on his part, and he views the frenzy over it as a concerted effort to delegitimize his election victory. (To some extent, it is.) Mr. Comey’s shrewd performance under oath on Thursday, however, amplified the prospect that Mr. Trump’s ham-handedness will mire his presidency in charges of obstruction of justice.트럼프가 지금 겪고 있는 곤경은 대선후보 시절 너무나 어이없는 짓을 저질렀기 때문이다. 러시아가 미 대선에 개입한 사실이 논란이 된 직후 대러 제재를 중단하려 시도한 것이 그것이다. 그가 러시아에 협박당하는 처지가 되면서 부담을 느낀 결과란 소문이 무성했다. 그러나 트럼프가 푸틴 같은 독재자에게 진심으로 애정을 느낀다는 점을 생각하면 협박당해 그런 짓을 한 것은 아닌 듯하다. 트럼프가 외국 정부 고관들에게 자신과 러시아의 공모 혐의를 부인해 달라고 간청했을 가능성도 있다. 그러나 코미가 청문회에서 효과적으로 증언한 덕분에 트럼프가 사법집행 방해 혐의로 임기를 채우지 못하고 하차할 공산이 커졌다.What will come of Mr. Trump? Beyond the infamous associates of his chaos campaign, he has assembled numerous outstanding individuals in his administration, and the more I interact with them the more I feel they are characters in a Greek tragedy, whose central figure suffers from a ruinous character flaw. Last week, despite Mr. Trump’s efforts to sideline him, Mr. Comey returned to the stage, and his part in the drama won’t end any time soon. Unlike Mr. Putin, Mr. Trump’s fate will be determined by the institutions of our democracy, which have proved more resilient than perhaps all but our 18th-century founding fathers anticipated.트럼프의 운명은 어떻게 될까? 그는 집권 뒤 예상외로 뛰어난 인물들을 요직에 앉혔다. 그러나 이들은 성격 파탄자나 다름없는 주군 때문에 파국으로 치닫는 그리스 비극의 주인공들 같다. 독재자 푸틴과 달리 트럼프의 운명은 민주주의 원칙에 따라 결정될 것이다. 미국의 민주주의는 미국인 대다수가 예상했던 것보다 훨씬 질기고 생명력이 강하지 않은가.JUNE 10, 2017By STEPHEN KOTKIN스티븐 코트킨 / 프린스턴대 교수