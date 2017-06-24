[앵커브리핑] '끊어진 밧줄…타인의 고통' (“The cut rope … another man’s pain”)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작합니다.This is today’s anchor briefing끊어진 그 밧줄은 실은 일곱 명의 생명줄이었습니다. 아내와 함께 다섯 자녀를 낳아 부양하고 있었던 가장.The rope that a resident cut, which ultimately caused the death of a building exterior painter, wasn’t merely a rope, but afor seven people. The painter suspended on the end of the ropehis wife and their five children.*lifeline: 생명줄*provided for: 부양하다위험하지만 그래도 상대적으로 보수가 좋다던 직업을 선택한 이유는 바로 가족 때문이었습니다. 아찔한 높이에서 외줄을 타는 두려움을 이기기 위해 그는 음악을 틀어놓고 작업을 해왔다고 합니다.It was a dangerous profession, albeit a relatively high-paying one. He chose this job for a single reason, his family. Tohis, he reportedly worked with the music turned on loudly to calm his anxiety*overcome: 이겨내다*fear of height: 고소공포증결국 그 음악 소리가 귀에 거슬렸다던 누군가에 의해서 그는 참변을 당했던 것입니다.That music ultimately was the casue of his death as it got on a certain person's nerves causing him to cut the rope which supported the man while he worked"아빠! 우리 독수리 오남매 먹여 살린다고 고생 많이 해줘서 고마워"“Daddy! Thank you for working hard to provide for us!”아빠에게 마지막으로 보낸 딸의 편지는 단란했던 한 가족에게 닥친 불행을 고스란히 보여주고 있었습니다.This is an excerpt from the letter that a daughter of the deceased sent to her father before his untimely passing, which shows theof the tragedy that struck a oncefamily.*magnitude: 규모*harmonious: 단란한함부로 가늠할 수도, 재단할 수도 없을 타인의 고통. 인간은 타인의 고통을 통해서 역설적이게도 자신의 행복을 확인한다는 말이 있기는 하지만…이 가족에게 닥친 비극은 모든 비극이 그렇듯 그런 따위의 분석에 어떠한 가치도 부여하지 않습니다.We can’t rashlyor judge another person’s pain. Although there is a saying that a man ironically verifies his level of happiness through another man’s pain, the tragedy that struck this family – or any other tragedy for that matter – doesn’t add any value to that absurd analysis.*fathom: 가늠하다하긴…길고 긴 무감의 시대를 살아왔던 우리가 겪어내야 했던 폭력과 야만의 시간들이 있었습니다.Well, Korea did live through a long era ofwhere it suffered from violence and savagery.*indifference: 무감세월호 당시 이른바 '피자 폭식 투쟁'이죠.One of those instances was the groups that devoured pizza in front of the men enduring a hunger strike during the aftermath of the Sewol ferry disaster.공감하지 못하는 것은 얼마나 두렵고 또 두려운 것인가를 우리는 두 눈으로 직접 목격했고, 그 무감의 시대에 갈증을 느꼈던 이들이기에 사람들은 누군가 조금만 먼저 손을 내밀어도, 그저 고개를 끄덕여주기만 해도 감동하면서 눈물을 흘렸던 것인지도 모르겠습니다.We were on hand to witness how fearful it was for people to notwith one another. Perhaps that is why, the ones suffering in an age of indifference burst out in tears when lent a hand, so touched by the simplest of good willed offerings.*empathize: 공감하다사고가 일어난 경남 양산의 시민들은 남겨진 가족을 위해 장터를 열고, 모금에 참여하며 상처받은 마음을 보듬고자 했습니다.Citizens of Yangsan, South Gyeongsang, where the accident took place, opened up a marketplace and held a fund-raiser in an attempt to soothe the pain of the remaining family members.생각해보면 우리는 모두 저마다의 밧줄을 잡고 있는 사람들. 타인의 고통은 그래서 타인의 고통일 수가 없었을 것이고 시민들이 함께 단단히 묶어낸 그 마음의 밧줄들은 길고 튼튼하게 이어져서 상처받은 모두를 함께 위로하기를….If we think about it, we are all people resting our livelihoods on our respective ropes. That’s why another man’s pain can’t be dismissed as just another’s pain. This is for hoping that the tangled ropes of compassion are strewn sturdily enough to console any and every one that is hurt."약한 것들끼리 울리는 공명(共鳴)은 깊어서 슬프고, 슬퍼서 깊다."“The sounds of the cries from the weaklings are sad because it’s deep, and deep because it’s sad.”어느 시인의 되뇜처럼 말입니다.Poet Oh Min-seok’’s words ring true today.오늘(19일)의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on June 19, 2017Translated for June 24, 2017Translated and edited by Kim Jung-kyoon and Brolley Genster