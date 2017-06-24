North’s American prisoner succumbs 6 days after being sent home

In this Feb. 29, 2016, photo, American student Otto Warmbier cries while speaking to reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea, after being convicted of stealing a banner from a hotel. Warmbier died Monday, relatives said in a statement. [AP/YONHAP] 미국인 대학생 오토 웜비어가 북한의 평양에서 기자회견을 하면서 울먹이고 있다. 2016년 2월29일 자료사진. 웜비어는 호텔에서 정치선전 포스터를 훔친 혐의로 유죄선고를 받았다. 웜비어 가족들은 그가 월요일에 사망했다고 밝혔다. [AP/연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyWednesday, June 21, 2017Otto Warmbier, the 22-year-old American college student who was released by North Korea last week in aafter 17 months of, died Monday in Cincinnati, Ohio, his family said.*vegetative state: 식물상태*captivity: 감금, 억류17개월 동안 북한에 억류됐다가 지난주 식물상태로 풀려난 22세 미국인 대학생 오토 웜비어가 월요일 오하이오주 신시내티에서 사망했다고 그의 가족이 말했다.He has “completed his journey home,” relatives said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. “, the awful,mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one experienced today.” The family has yet to describe the exact cause of the death.*unfortunately: 불행하게도, 유감스럽게도*torturous: 고문의, 고통스러운AP통신에 따르면, 가족들은 “그가 집으로의 여행을 마쳤다”고 발표했다. “불행하게도 북한의 손아귀에서 웜비어가 경험한 끔찍하고 고통스러운 학대는 우리가 오늘 느낀 슬픔 외에는 다른 결과를 보증하지 않았다.” 웜비어 가족은 그러나 아직 정확한 사망 원인을 밝히지 않았다.While expressing his “deepest” in a statement issued through the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump said, “Otto’s fate deepens my administration’sto prevent such tragedies frominnocent people at the hands of regimes that do not respect the rule of law or basic human decency.” The U.S., he continued, once again “condemns the” of the North Korean regime.*condolence: 애도*determination: 투지, 결심*befall: 닥치다*brutality: 잔인성, 야만성백악관 성명을 통해 “깊은 애도”를 표명한 도날드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 “오토의 죽음으로 미 행정부는 법치나 인간의 기본적 품위를 존중하지 않는 정권의 손에 무고한 사람들이 겪을 이런 비극을 미연에 방지해야 한다는 결심을 더욱 굳게 가졌다”고 말했다. 이어서 그는 미국은 다시 한번 “북한 정권의 잔인성을 비난한다”고 말했다.In a carefully worded statement, South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said he planned to send a letter of condolence to Warmbier’s family and raised doubt as to whether North Korea had beenabout the detention.*transparent: 투명한조심스럽게 작성한 성명에서 한국의 문재인 대통령은 웜비어 가족에게 애도의 편지를 보낼 것이라고 말했으며, 북한이 억류에 대해 투명하게 밝혔는지에 대해 의구심을 제기했다.“During an interview with a foreign media outlet yesterday,” Blue House spokesman Park Soo-hyun said Tuesday in a briefing, “President Moon questioned whether North Korea haditsobligation of informing Warmbier’s family about hisstate and providing the neededmedical treatment.”*fulfill: 이행하다, 준수하다*humanitarian: 인도주의의*deteriorate: 악화되다, 더 나빠지다*top-notch: 최고의, 일류의박수현 청와대 대변인은 화요일 브리핑에서 “어제 외신 기자와 인터뷰에서 문재인 대통령은 북한이 웜비어의 가족에게 그의 상태가 악화된 사실을 알려줬는지, 최고 수준의 의료진에게 치료받게 했는지 등 인도주의적 의무를 이행했는지 의구심을 제기했다”고 말했다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)