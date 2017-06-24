The best form of education

Among President Moon Jae-in’s predecessors, only one has as little international experience as himself. Rhee Syng-man was educated in the United States. Park Chung-hee was a graduate of a Japanese military academy. Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo were trained in the United States in guerilla tactics and psychological warfare. Kim Young-sam and Kim Dae-jung became members of the National Assembly in their 20s and 30s, and Lee Myung-bak was a businessman. So they had many chances to travel abroad on business. Park Geun-hye briefly studied in France.The exception is Roh Moo-hyun, whom Moon admires. Roh had been abroad three times before being elected, but he had never been to the United States. During the election campaign, his opponents attacked him for lacking overseas experience. Roh responded, “There was no reason to go abroad other than sightseeing, creating support groups in overseas Korean communities and taking photos with American officials, and I am not into any of those.” The mention of taking photos with U.S. officials became controversial.How about Moon? Partly because of Roh’s influence, the only trips abroad he has taken since he went into politics in 2012 was a one-day visit to Japan and last year’s trip to Nepal and Bhutan. A close aide said that Moon has never been to the United States. There had been chances, but they never materialized, he said.But according to the U.S. Embassy, he visited New York to attend his son’s graduation. The Blue House confirmed that Moon did not visit the United States while serving public positions during the Roh Moo-hyun administration. Not even his close aide was informed of the personal trip. During the election campaign, Moon’s overseas experiences did not become an issue.However, nowadays, college students work part-time to save up for travels. Most people who live comfortably have visited the United States. Most Korean visitors are overwhelmed by skyscrapers, vast plains in the Midwest and signs of abundance. Then they feel that Korea would be better off not going against the United States, but by getting along with it.In Japan, Isoroku Yamamoto is revered for pulling off the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II. For the same reasons, he initially opposed a war against the United States. Before the war, he studied at Harvard University and knew the potential of the United States.As Korea needs to survive among the powers, it is hardly a merit for a Korean leader to lack experiential knowledge of the United States. In the United States, leaders’ overseas experiences are cited. For presidential elections, U.S. media research the number of overseas visits of each candidate. Former President George W. Bush was criticized for lacking international experience, as he had only been to Mexico and China, where his father was an ambassador.Can only a leader with international experience succeed in foreign policy? Hardly. In fact, many post-war U.S. presidents have made significant accomplishments with little international experience. Harry Truman was excluded from international affairs even when he had been a vice president, and Ronald Reagan had been an actor. They were not international experts. However, Truman successfully resolved the Suez Canal crisis and Reagan pulled off a reduction in the number of nuclear weapons. They promoted Dean Acheson and George Shultz, who are considered the best Secretaries of State in history, and entrusted them to lead foreign policy for four and seven years.In contrast, President Jimmy Carter appointed Cyrus Vance and Edmund Muskie, who are rated the lowest among Secretaries of State. In the end, a leader who does not have much international experiences can succeed by appointing the right figures. Roh is highly rated for his foreign policy by having employed seasoned diplomats like Ban Ki-moon and Song Min-soon.How about the Moon Jae-in Administration? Moon is focusing on reform, and there are not many professionals who can skillfully handle diplomacy with the United States, China and Japan. Moon’s foreign policy will succeed by promoting seasoned experts in each field.Nam Jeong-ho, an editorial writer of the JoongAng Ilbo.전임자 중 문재인 대통령만큼 외국물 못 먹어 본 이는 딱 한 명 빼곤 없다. 이승만은 아예 미국통이라 등극한 케이스. 일본 육사 출신 박정희, 미 육군 특수·심리전 학교에 다녔던 전두환·노태우도 당시엔 드문 유학파였다. 20, 30대에 국회의원이 된 김영삼·김대중, 비즈니스맨 출신의 이명박은 업무상 해외 나들이가 잦았다. 박근혜도 프랑스에서 공부했다.예외라면 문 대통령이 존경하는 노무현. 그도 취임 전까지 세 번 외국에 다녀온 적은 있었다. 하지만 미국은 구경한 적도 없어 대선 땐 해외 경험 부족이란 공격에 시달려야 했다. 해명은 이랬다. "여행 가는 거, 교포사회에 후원회 만들러 가는 거, 미국 관리 만나 사진 찍는 거 외에는 다른 이유가 없는데 다 탐탁지 않았다"고. 독특한 설명, 특히 미 관리들과의 사진 운운한 게 꼬투리가 돼 그는 큰 홍역을 치러야 했다.그럼 문 대통령은 어떤가. 노무현의 영향 때문인지 2012년 정치 입문 후 그해 일본에 하루 들르고 지난해 네팔·부탄에 간 게 전부로 돼 있다. 최측근 외교 참모도 "미국행은 한 번도 없었다"고 한다. "기회는 있었지만 번번이 좌절됐다"는 거다.하나 미 대사관 얘기는 다르다. "뉴욕에서 유학한 아들 졸업식 때 잠깐 갔다"는 거다. 최종 확인차 청와대에 물어보니 "참여정부 때는 없었지만 앞뒤로 간 적은 있다"는 대답이다. 결국 최측근조차 모를 정도로 그의 해외 경험은 노출되지 않았단 얘기다. 이런 숨기기 전략 덕인지 지난 대선 때 문 대통령은 해외 문외한이란 비판은 피할 수 있었다.하지만 대학생이 아르바이트 수입으로 미국에 놀러 가는 세상이다. 웬만큼 살면서 미국 한 번 안 가 본 이를 찾기란 힘들다. 미국에 가면 비슷한 생각이 들기 마련이다. 하늘을 찌르는 마천루, 대륙 한복판의 광활한 벌판, 그리고 곳곳에서 목격되는 풍요로움을 접하면 기가 질린다. 그런 후 이런 나라와는 싸우지 말고 원만하게 지내야 우리가 잘 살 거라는 확신을 갖게 된다.2차대전 때 진주만 공격을 성공시켜 영웅으로 추앙받는 야마모토 이소로쿠(山本五十六) 원수도 똑같은 이유에서 미국과의 전쟁에 반대했었다. 전쟁 전 하버드대에서 연수했던 덕에 미국의 잠재력을 절감하고 있었던 거다.그러니 열강의 틈바구니에서 살아남아야 할 한국의 지도자로서는 미국 경험이 거의 없다는 게 자랑이 될 수 없다. 미국에서도 지도자의 해외 경험이 적으면 흠이 된다. 대선 때면 미 언론은 각 후보의 외국 방문 횟수 등을 조사해 비판한다. 조지 W 부시 전 대통령은 옆집 같은 멕시코와 아버지가 대사였던 중국에 잠깐 들른 게 외국 경험의 전부여서 우물 안 개구리란 공격에 시달려야 했다.그렇다면 외국물을 먹어야 외교에 성공할 수 있을까. 꼭 그렇진 않다. 실제로 전후 미 대통령 중 외국 경험이 거의 없으면서도 큰 업적을 남긴 사례가 적지 않다. 직전 부통령이면서도 국제 업무에서 철저히 배제됐던 해리 트루먼과 영화배우 출신의 도널드 레이건은 외국 물정에 어두웠다. 하지만 이들은 각각 수에즈운하 사태 해결, 핵무기 감축이라는 큰 성과를 거둔다. 역대 최고의 국무장관으로 꼽히는 딘 애치슨과 조지 슐츠를 발탁한 뒤 4년, 7년씩 믿고 맡긴 덕분이었다.반면에 땅콩농장 주인이라 해외 경험이 짧던 지미 카터는 최악의 평가를 받는 사이러스 밴스와 에드문드 머스키를 등용했다가 외교 낙제점을 기록한다. 결국 해외 경험이 없어도 적임자를 골라 쓰면 외교에 성공한다는 얘기다. 노무현 역시 임기 1년 후부터는 반기문·송민순 같은 노련한 외교관을 등용해 호평을 샀다.지금은 어떤가. 대통령부터 외국 물정에 밝지 않은 상황에서 개혁에 초점을 맞추다 보니 미·중·일 강대국 외교를 능숙히 다룰 프로가 지금의 외교 라인에선 잘 안 보인다. 원숙한 해당 분야 전문가의 중용이 절실해 보이는 것도 바로 이 때문이다.남정호 논설위원